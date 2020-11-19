"Unwrap" New Enhancements at Four Seasons Resort Orlando, in Time for a Fun-Filled Holiday Vacation at the Most Magical Place on Earth

Enhancements Four Seasons Resort Orlando worked with Wimberly Interiors to enhance the resort's guestroom product, including all new carpeting in the guestrooms, suites and corridors; several new furnishings in the guestrooms; and new decorative artwork. The furnishings in the guestrooms have been upgraded to include new nightstands, tables, ottomans, chairs, platform beds, sofa beds, and several new decorative pendant and sconce lights. The resort offers Plum wine machines in Park View guestrooms and all suites, and in these rooms, a new custom cabinet was built for the Plum machines, creating a beautiful, sleek in-room wine bar.

The guestrooms feature a primary color palette of soft blue, grey and taupe. Guestrooms that featured two full-size beds now have two queen-size beds, providing more comfort, and the modern headboards offer USB/power access. Oval guestroom desks have been replaced with round tables, ideal for couples or children to gather for in-room dining.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando utilized Kevin Barry Fine Art to source new artwork for the updated rooms and suites, and while the majority of the pieces reflect a geometrical or modern look, often there is a story behind each piece. For instance, several geometric art pieces were inspired by EPCOT's Spaceship Earth attraction. Artwork featuring embossed paper designs took inspiration from the stars and constellations, and the iconic Disney song "When You Wish Upon a Star."



"We're thrilled to present our guests with this enhanced guestroom product, combined with our unparalleled resort amenities," said Thomas Steinhauer, regional vice president and general manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando. "With a beautiful place to vacation—paired with the personalized and caring service provided by our dedicated team, I'm extremely proud of all our resort has to offer."

Deck the Palms

The resort's beauty extends beyond the interior, with its stunning palm-lined pathway illuminated by twinkling lights, and many festive wreaths and poinsettias. From the holiday inspired floral arrangements in the lobby to the incredible chocolate display made by Executive Pastry Chef Rabii Saber, Four Seasons glows with festive spirit that is sure to delight all ages. The lobby will be ornamented with elegant colors of plum and gold, complete with a grand 12-foot-tall Christmas tree, wreaths and columns wrapped with garland, and more. The resort's holiday décor will be in place from November 30, 2020 through January 5, 2021.

Holiday Activities & Kids Club Fun

What better gift is there to give than the gift of spending quality time together? The layout of Four Seasons Resort Orlando is ideal for all ages, with several different water park areas appealing to different age groups, a true highlight for multi-generational travel. While adults relish the sanctuary of the Oasis adult-only pool, kids will have a blast zooming down the waterslides and floating on the lazy river, while little ones will enjoy the zero-entry interactive splash zone. The whole family will enjoy the Explorer Pool, with ample seating for everyone to physically distance. After families enjoy quality time floating down the lazy river or splashing in the family pool, the resort offers numerous ways for adults to have a respite, such as at The Spa or hitting the links on the 18-hole Tom Fazio golf course.



The Kids For All Seasons complimentary kids camp, open daily for ages 4-12 with interactive programming, has an array of organized activities planned for resort guests throughout the festive season. From writing letters to Santa, Santa sELFies photos, "track the elf" scavenger hunts, jingle bell crafts, candy cane hunts, and much more, the Kids For All Seasons team has a thoughtfully orchestrated schedule to provide fun for all ages. On select nights, families will love viewing holiday movie classics such as The Polar Express and The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, popcorn included.

Merry & Bright at The Spa

The Spa's custom holiday body treatment is the "Holiday Presence," an 80 minute treatment for USD 275, drawing on the benefits of precious essential oils renowned for their meditative properties and steeped in holiday tradition and spirit. Beginning with a full body exfoliation using mineral salts and Myrrh oil, skin is smoothed and prepared for a massage, using Frankincense oil to ensure the body and mind achieve harmony and bliss. Frankincense and Myrrh have been used since ancient times for their healing and restorative properties. Both are considered a natural sedative, and have long been used to treat dry, cracked, aging and mature skin. Frankincense inspires meditation and increases focus and reduces stress, anxiety, and tension. It has been famously used for its ability to induce a peaceful state and is said to enhance the ability to communicate with a higher plane. Myrrh is well known for its calming and grounding properties, and has been widely used to promote overall emotional wellbeing.

"This is the season of giving, reconnecting and reflection," said Derek Hofmann, Senior Director of Spa. "Give yourself the gift of balance, serenity, and harmony during this wonderfully busy time of year."

In addition to the signature Holiday Presence treatment, The Spa is offering Merry Manis & Mistle-Toes, a 90 minute manicure and pedicure treatment for USD 160. Guests can choose from the comforting festive and spicy notes of warm apple cider or the peaceful and traditional scents of Frankincense and Myrrh. A warming soak, exfoliation, massage and much-needed hydration complement nail shaping, cuticle care, buffing and the perfect seasonal polish. In addition, Master Stylist Alejandra Bell is available for holiday hair appointments, whether a dazzling cut and color or a beautiful blow-out and style.

Those seeking to stay active during the holidays will revel in the resort's lakeside fitness center with on-demand classes, basketball and volleyball courts, a jogging trail, and private fitness instruction. Additionally, the resort's 18-hole golf course offers an expansive practice facility complete with a putting course and short course, plus there are three Har-Tru tennis courts, and instruction is available for both golf and tennis.



Festive Dining

From peppermint S'mores at PB&G to holiday gelato flavors of Eggnog and White Peppermint at Lickety Split, the holidays are the perfect time to indulge. Lickety Split will also offer an array of holiday treats, such as peppermint chocolate pretzels, hazelnut cookies, peanut butterscotch dark chocolate bark, pecan brownie cheesecake, and more to satisfy a sweet tooth. Special holiday dining menus will be offered for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve.

The resort is pleased to offer the Good Morning Breakfast with Goofy and His Pals every Saturday morning at Ravello, and also one additional character breakfast will be held on Tuesday, December 29. The fun-filled breakfast includes a delicious prix-fixe menu of a bakery basket, choice of entrée, and beverages. The always entertaining Goofy & Pals parade through Ravello, bringing smiles to everyone's faces.

Celebrate the Holidays at Walt Disney World

At Magic Kingdom Park, favorite Disney characters don their holiday best and celebrate the season in a series of special cavalcades, complete with holiday floats and music. From Mickey and friends trimming a tree to Goofy and his pals whipping up a bakeshop full of scrumptious treats, character cavalcades bring holiday spirit to the streets of the Magic Kingdom throughout the day. Park-goers can keep an eye out for Santa, as he glides down the parade route in his sleigh. At night, holiday magic brings a festive look to Cinderella Castle with special projection effects, producing a kaleidoscope of colorful designs.



Guests of the resort who wish to experience the excitement of the Walt Disney World Resort Theme Parks can enjoy access to the resort's lobby level Disney Planning Center. Staffed by a Disney Cast Member, the Disney Planning Center team offers complimentary assistance with all Disney needs, including assisting guests with purchasing Park tickets conveniently on site, making Disney dining reservations, and much more. Additionally, the resort offers complimentary transportation in a luxury motor coach to the four main Disney Theme Parks.

Reservations and Information

Four Seasons has launched an enhanced global health and safety program, Lead With Care, providing ongoing, real-time guidance on the evolving COVID-19 situation. Four Seasons Resort Orlando recognizes that the expectations and needs of the hotel experience have changed, and the safety and comfort of guests, employees and residents remains of highest priority. For more information about the resort and for reservations, visit the web site or call 1-800-267-3046.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Related Links

http://www.fourseasons.com/orlando

