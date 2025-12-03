Unwrapping the Top Winter Holiday Destinations for 2025 Travelers

Allianz Partners reveals the holiday travel season is taking off, with more Americans taking to the skies to embrace festive getaways both at home and abroad.

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, Americans are gifting themselves the joy of travel, with 84% confident they'll embark on domestic and international adventures, according to new data from Allianz Partners, a global leader in travel insurance and assistance services.

Allianz Partners' annual ranking of top destinations for the winter holiday season* reveals the most popular domestic and international destinations for 2025; and a new survey** of 2,391 of the insurance company's customers provides additional insight on travel trends for the holiday rush year.

Year-over-year travel is up 3%, signaling continued consumer confidence despite economic headwinds. A 3% rise in domestic bookings and a 1% uptick in international trips suggest that Americans remain eager to prioritize experiences and connection during the holiday season.

When asked about their main motivation, 67% of survey respondents said they're traveling to visit family and friends, reaffirming that connection remains the heartbeat of the holidays. Beyond reunions, travelers are also seeking enrichment: 20% cite cultural experiences and another 20% highlight holiday traditions as key trip goals, indicating a shift toward travel that feels both meaningful and festive.

Flying remains the go-to choice for holiday travel, with 82% of Allianz Partners' customers planning to take to the skies, followed by 4% opting for trains and 3% sharing they'll be driving their own cars and renting cars. This surge in air travel aligns with record airline capacity and travelers' growing willingness to brave busy airports for a well-deserved getaway.

Americans continue to plan early as 42% of survey respondents booked their winter travel one to three months in advance, while 30% reserved trips four to six months out. The trend toward earlier bookings points to both strong demand and a desire to lock in favorable fares and flexible protection options amid unpredictable winter weather.

More than half of travelers (52%) say they're "somewhat concerned" about winter weather or delays, yet the high confidence in overall travel plans suggests Americans are willing to plan around potential disruptions rather than avoid them altogether. This reinforces the growing importance of travel protection as travelers look to safeguard their seasonal plans.

"Holiday travel is one of the most memorable, and sometimes unpredictable, times of the year," said Emily Hartman, General Manager at Allianz Partners. "Whether facing weather delays or last-minute cancellations, more Americans are turning to travel insurance to safeguard their plans and ensure their holiday memories stay merry and stress-free."

While 26% expect to spend $1,000 or less on holiday travel, nearly half (44%) will invest between $1,000 and $5,000, showing that travelers are prioritizing quality time and comfort – but still managing costs. This blend of restraint and indulgence suggests a more mindful approach to travel spending in 2025, shaped by higher prices and a renewed focus on experiences over excess.

Home for the Holidays

For the fifth consecutive year, New York tops the list of most popular domestic destinations for holiday travelers. New York City's timeless holiday magic continues to captivate travelers, offering world-famous attractions like the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree and holiday markets to the excitement of Times Square as the year comes to a close. Seattle and Orlando follow close behind, each appealing to travelers in distinct ways – from Seattle's sparkling city lights and mountain views to Orlando's theme park magic and family-friendly festivities. Rounding out the top five, Phoenix and Salt Lake City give travelers the best of both worlds, with sunny escapes and snow-covered adventures.

The remainder of the Top 10 Domestic Destinations include Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Atlanta, underscoring the diversity of holiday travel from coast to coast.

Festive Flights Abroad

When it comes to international escapes, Americans are heading for both beaches and big cities. Cancún continues to lead the pack as travelers trade snow for sand, while London charms visitors with its holiday lights, markets, and timeless winter atmosphere. San José del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta remain strong contenders for sunseekers, while Punta Cana rounds out the top five with its tropical warmth and all-inclusive appeal.

Other international favorites include Paris, Liberia, Nassau, Montego Bay, and Aruba – destinations that reflect Americans' desire to blend relaxation with celebration. Whether it's strolling past the glittering lights of the Champs-Élysées or soaking up the sun on Caribbean shores, travelers are embracing both cultural adventure and warm-weather escape this holiday season.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance protection plans through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available protection plans, please visit http://www.allianztravelinsurance.com/.

*Winter Holiday Destination Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers' 2025 Holiday plans was gathered by analyzing the number of customers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance, to generate itineraries for roundtrip flights departing from U.S. airports, traveling from 12/16/25 to 12/28/25, returning 12/17/25 to 1/4/26. In total, over 2.8M itineraries were analyzed using this methodology.

**Winter Holiday Travel Intent Methodology: 2,391 Allianz Travel Insurance customers with trip departure dates of 12/7/2025 - 1/2/2026 and a return date by 1/30/2026 traveling at least 100 miles from home participated in the survey.

Top Domestic Destinations

2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 1 New York New York New York New York New York Seattle New York 2 Seattle Seattle Orlando Seattle Seattle Orlando Orlando 3 Orlando Orlando Las Vegas Orlando Orlando Los Angeles Los Angeles 4 Phoenix Las Vegas Los Angeles Phoenix Los Angeles Boston Boston 5 Salt Lake

City Phoenix Atlanta Los Angeles Phoenix Phoenix Atlanta 6 Miami Dallas-Fort

Worth Salt Lake

City Atlanta Boston Dallas-Fort

Worth Seattle 7 Los Angeles Los Angeles Seattle Las Vegas Atlanta Fort

Lauderdale Fort

Lauderdale 8 Dallas-Fort

Worth Salt Lake

City Phoenix Boston Las Vegas Salt Lake

City Las Vegas 9 Las Vegas Atlanta Fort

Lauderdale Dallas-Fort

Worth Salt Lake

City Fort Myers Salt Lake

City 10 Atlanta Miami Minneapolis Minneapolis Dallas-Fort

Worth Portland Minneapolis

Top International Destinations

2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 1 Cancun,

Mexico Cancun,

Mexico Cancun,

Mexico Cancun,

Mexico Cancun,

Mexico Cancun,

Mexico Cancun,

Mexico 2 London,

England San Jose

Del Cabo,

Mexico London,

England San Jose

Del Cabo,

Mexico San Jose

Del Cabo,

Mexico San Juan,

Puerto Rico San Juan,

Puerto Rico 3 San Jose

Del Cabo,

Mexico London,

England San Jose

Del Cabo,

Mexico London,

England Puerto

Vallarta,

Mexico San Jose

Del Cabo,

Mexico Nassau,

Bahamas 4 Puerto

Vallarta,

Mexico Puerto

Vallarta,

Mexico Montego

Bay,

Jamaica Montego

Bay,

Jamaica Montego

Bay,

Jamaica Puerto

Vallarta,

Mexico San Jose

Del Cabo,

Mexico 5 Punta Cana,

Dominican

Republic Punta Cana,

Dominican

Republic Punta Cana,

Dominican

Republic Puerto

Vallarta,

Mexico Oranjestad,

Aruba Oranjestad,

Aruba Montego

Bay,

Jamaica 6 Paris,

France Nassau,

Bahamas Puerto

Vallarta,

Mexico Nassau,

Bahamas London,

England Santo Domingo,

Dominican

Republic Mexico City,

Mexico 7 Liberia,

Costa Rica Montego

Bay,

Jamaica Nassau,

Bahamas Punta Cana,

Dominican

Republic Nassau,

Bahamas Montego

Bay,

Jamaica Oranjestad,

Aruba 8 Nassau,

Bahamas Oranjestad,

Aruba Paris,

France Oranjestad,

Aruba Punta Cana,

Dominican

Republic Higuey,

Domincan

Republic Puerto

Vallarta,

Mexico 9 Montego

Bay,

Jamaica Liberia,

Costa Rica Oranjestad,

Aruba Providenciales,

Turks and

Caicos Providenciales,

Turks and

Caicos Santiago,

Dominican

Republic Santo

Domingo,

Dominican

Republic 10 Oranjestad,

Aruba Providenciales,

Turks and

Caicos Providenciales,

Turks and

Caicos Paris,

France Paris,

France Providenciales,

Turks and

Caicos Toronto,

Canada

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates. The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

SOURCE Allianz Partners