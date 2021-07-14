UOVO Acquires Ship/Art International and Ship Art-Terry Dowd

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UOVO, the premier provider of fine art and collections storage and services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Ship/Art International and Ship Art-Terry Dowd, two of the most reputable art logistics companies in the United States. The acquisitions of Ship/Art and Ship Art-Terry Dowd build upon UOVO's recent expansion to South Florida and Delaware, adding facilities in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver metropolitan region, along with a robust suite of services, to its offerings.

Founded in 1987, Ship/Art is a heritage brand that has been serving the Bay Area's top institutions, private collectors, and galleries for more than three decades. In 2017, Ship/Art Denver and Terry Dowd, Inc. joined forces as Ship Art-Terry Dowd, offering high-level art logistics services to the Denver metropolitan region. Together, the two companies have excelled in the storing, handling, packing, and shipping of artworks and antique collections.

UOVO's acquisition of Ship/Art and Ship Art-Terry Dowd comes at an exciting time in the company's growth as it strives to become the leading art logistics provider in the United States by replicating the model of success it has established in New York. Through a national network of superior facilities operated by an expert team of industry professionals, UOVO is committed to meeting its clients' needs wherever they may be.

UOVO Co-Chairman, Steven Novenstein, said: "It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome the Ship/Art and Ship Art-Terry Dowd teams to UOVO. They have built a strong reputation throughout the western US as first-rate art storage and services companies and possess immense technical expertise. With locations in the Bay Area and Denver metro region, we are now able to serve our clients coast-to-coast with superlative storage and services dedicated to the long-term preservation of art."

The dual acquisitions of Ship/Art and Ship Art-Terry Dowd will allow UOVO to achieve national scale while continuing to offer localized expertise in the markets in which it operates. The proximity to Aspen, Telluride, and other niche markets presents an opportunity to deliver best-in-class collections storage and services through the development of new facilities and enhanced offerings in areas that are of increasing importance.

UOVO is the nation's leading logistics provider for art, archives, and collectibles with state-of-the-art facilities in New York, Delaware, Florida, Colorado, and California. UOVO is operated by an expert team of industry professionals and offers bespoke solutions to meet the specialized needs of any collection. Our services include climate-controlled storage, private viewing galleries, local transportation, international shipping, installation, packing, archival photography, digital inventory management, and more.

