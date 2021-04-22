UOVO Announces Acquisition Of Museo Vault

Museo Vault was founded in 2008 to support the growing Miami art scene. Since then, Museo Vault has become the preferred art logistics partner of the top collectors, galleries, and institutions in the South Florida region. Like UOVO, Museo Vault was the first facility of its kind, purpose-built exclusively for the storage of fine art and cultural artifacts with unprecedented safety and security measures. Its Miami facility, conveniently located in the arts district of Wynwood, sits 18 feet above sea level at the highest elevation point in the city and was constructed to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Its satellite facility in West Palm Beach, located in the heart of Palm Beach County, similarly offers fully climatized storage and the highest level security systems.

Museo Vault joins UOVO's network of four purpose-designed facilities in New York, including its flagship in Long Island City and its newest facility in the Bushwick arts neighborhood of Brooklyn. Later this year, UOVO will open a 50,000-square-foot facility in Delaware, strengthening its portfolio and providing access to key markets along the Eastern Seaboard. UOVO is also developing an additional 50,000-square-foot art storage facility in Palm Beach, which will be the first ground-up structure in the area solely designed to store fine art and rare collectibles.

UOVO's expansion to South Florida comes at a time when many New York galleries are opening posts in Miami and Palm Beach to meet the changing needs of collectors. UOVO Founder and Co-Chairman, Steven Guttman, a longtime Miami resident and prominent art collector, said: "Today marks an exciting chapter in our company's development as we strive to better serve our clients under an expanded UOVO footprint. With a highly experienced team of professionals and a dedicated clientele, Museo Vault perfectly aligns with UOVO's mission to deliver exceptional client service with individualized attention and care."

About UOVO

UOVO is the premier provider of storage and services for art, fashion, and cultural artifacts. With more than 750,000 square feet of storage space across 7 locations in New York, Delaware, and Florida, UOVO offers bespoke solutions to meet the specialized needs of any collection. Our full range of services include climate-controlled storage, private viewing galleries, transportation, installation, packing, in-house photography, and digital inventory management. Each UOVO facility is purpose-designed and managed by a team of industry-leading experts dedicated to the highest caliber of security, discretion, professionalism, and care.

