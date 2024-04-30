Uown Leasing Taps Skit.ai's Multichannel Conversational AI Solution to Scale Collection Operations

The Florida-based payment plan provider has chosen Skit.ai's Conversational AI solution to streamline its collection efforts

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions for the accounts receivables industry, announced today its partnership with Uown Leasing, a Florida-based provider of lease-to-own, flexible payment solutions for consumer products.

Uown Leasing has chosen Skit.ai's multichannel technology to streamline its in-house collection efforts and handle a large portion of its consumer outreach and interactions, empowering its consumers to use their preferred mode of communication and enabling its live agents to focus on transfers and complex queries. Thanks to Skit.ai, the company will be able to scale its outreach efforts.

"We were seeking a way to boost collections cost-effectively and without the need to add additional workforce. We began by leveraging Skit.ai to run a settlement campaign during tax season this year, with the technology adapting to our seasonal needs and business model," said Daniel Klein, CEO of Uown Leasing. "I don't think technology will eliminate people, but having the right point of intersection between technology and human capital is how you can scale operations and make your business successful."

After implementing Skit.ai's solution, the company experienced a significant surge in self-serve consumer payments directed through its online payment portal, facilitated by the AI solution.

Sourabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skit.ai, said, "Skit.ai's multichannel Conversational AI solution engages consumers via their preferred mode of communication, exposing them to different ways to make payments and resolve queries. Uown Leasing reported that over 50% of live agent transfers performed by the AI solution convert into payments. We are pleased to have the opportunity to help businesses scale their operations with our technology."

Over 70 businesses across the U.S., both large and small, have already adopted Skit.ai's multichannel AI solution to streamline their recovery strategy and customer service.

Schedule a meeting to learn more about how Skit.ai can help you accelerate revenue recovery with higher efficiency and at an infinite scale.

About Uown Leasing

Uown Leasing is a lease-to-own provider headquartered in Tampa, FL. Bad credit makes it hard to buy everything life demands. Fortunately, there's a fair, dependable no credit needed alternative to traditional financing. UownLeasing offers a simple, straightforward lease-to-own payment option to help customers acquire the quality merchandise they need from reputable dealers. No credit needed. Flexible payments. By giving customers a simple, straightforward lease-to-own payment option on essentials like bedding, appliances, and furniture — Uown works hard to make that happen. Visit https://Uownleasing.com/ .

About Skit.ai

Skit.ai is the leading Conversational AI company in the accounts receivables industry, empowering collection agencies and creditors to automate collection conversations and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's suite of multichannel solutions — featuring voice, text, email, and chat powered by Generative AI — interacts with consumers via their preferred channel, elevating consumer experiences and consequently boosting recoveries. Skit.ai has received several awards and recognitions, including BIG AI Excellence Award 2024, Stevie Gold Winner 2023 for Most Innovative Company by The International Business Awards, and Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. Visit https://skit.ai/ .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2398338/Uown_Skit_ai.jpg

SOURCE Skit.ai