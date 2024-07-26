"Up & Adams" With Kay Adams Levels Up For 2nd Annual NFL Training Camp Tour

"Up & Adams" Will Hit The Road To Visit 15+ NFL Training Camps In Just Over 3 Weeks

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Adams kicks off NFL training camp with the second annual "Up & Adams NFL Training Camp Tour." Kay will take planes, trains, and automobiles to bounce from city to city, bringing NFL fans closer to their favorite players, coaches and executives.

"The 'Up & Adams NFL Training Camp Tour' is my favorite time of the year. All 32 teams are healthy, optimistic, and working towards that Lombardi," Kay Adams said. "This year we are leaning in and being super ambitious. Twice the teams, more camp visits than ever, more engaging content, more of the interviews and questions we NFL fans want and need. The whole team at Up & Adams is so grateful to be able to do this…and don't worry, I'm not the one driving!"

Beginning Friday, July 26 and airing each weekday until Friday, August 16 , "Up & Adams" will be on the road visiting a different NFL training camp each day. The "Up & Adams NFL Training Camp Tour" confirmed schedule is listed below with the possibility of more NFL training camps to be added:

Los Angeles Rams : Friday, July 26

: New England Patriots : Monday, July 29

: Philadelphia Eagles : Tuesday, July 30

: New York Jets : Wednesday, July 31

: Buffalo Bills : Thursday, August 1

: Washington Commanders : Friday, August 2

: Pittsburgh Steelers : Saturday, August 3

: Cincinnati Bengals : Sunday, August 4

: Carolina Panthers : Monday, August 5

: Green Bay Packers : Tuesday, August 6

: Houston Texans : Wednesday, August 7

: Chicago Bears : Thursday, August 8

: New York Giants : Sunday, August 11

: Miami Dolphins : Monday, August 12

: San Francisco 49ers: Tuesday, August 13

Stay tuned for all things "Up & Adams" by subscribing to the YouTube channel as the team races to 200k subscribers!

"Up & Adams," hosted by Emmy-winning host Kay Adams, invites the best athletes and experts on the planet to serve up credible information and entertaining moments to all sports fans. Tune into "Up & Adams" weekdays at 11:00 AM, ET on FanDuel TV, FanDuel TV+ , YouTube or Max. Follow "Up & Adams" on Twitter , Instagram , YouTube and TikTok . Listen to the "Up & Adams" podcast on all podcast platforms.

