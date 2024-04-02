Up-and-Coming Lawyers at Dallas Plaintiffs Firm Hamilton Wingo Earn 2024 Texas Rising Stars Selections

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Four up-and-coming attorneys from the Dallas plaintiffs' law firm Hamilton Wingo are recognized on the 2024 Texas Rising Stars for their work in personal injury lawsuits and other civil cases.

The annual guide published by Thomson Reuters includes fewer than 2.5 percent of eligible Texas attorneys who are 40 years old or under and lawyers licensed for less than ten years.

Hamilton Wingo's Texas Rising Stars honorees include firm partners Damian Williams and Jaime DeWees and associates Barrett Robin and Allie Hallmark. The four Hamilton Wingo lawyers have earned multiple selections on the Rising Stars list.

In addition to personal injury law, Mr. Robin is also ranked for general civil litigation and Ms. Hallmark for product liability cases and post-trial appeals.

"Representing personal injury clients is central to our firm overall," says Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton. "All of us are honored to see our colleagues recognized for their success helping seriously injured victims and their families."

Hamilton Wingo recently welcomed Ms. DeWees alongside fellow firm partner Brad Jackson. A veteran of hundreds of lawsuits in Dallas and North Texas, Mr. Jackson worked with Mr. Hamilton and the firm's team that won a $7.5 billion verdict in 2022 in Dallas.

The verdict, later settled under confidential terms, was the largest U.S. verdict of the year in any courtroom and the Courtroom View Network's "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022."

Hamilton Wingo, based in Dallas, Texas, is one of the country's premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements. The firm's skilled and dedicated attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, water contamination, and environmental litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

