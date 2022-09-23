Up to 6kW, 79kWh: BLUETTI Unveiled Modular Energy Storage System EP600 & B500 at IFA 2022

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, BLUETTI showed off its latest innovations at IFA, Berlin, including the AC500+B300S combo, AC200 series, and most importantly, the long-rumored solar system-EP600+B500, which is a three-phase system that features a 6kVA inverter and maximum 79kWh LFP battery capacity.

Ever since the launch of AC300+B300 system in 2021, BLUETTI has started to make their premium solar power systems modular, bringing extraordinary versatility and flexibility. The latest EP600 and B500 inherit this fine tradition.

What is the EP600 solar battery system?

The modular design of EP600 significantly shrinks the overall weight and size. It is packed with a whopping 6000VA bi-directional inverter for AC input and output, providing 230/400V AC power to easily run almost any household electric appliances. Besides, the EP600 also supports up to 6000W solar input from 150V to 500V range. With a 99.9% MPPT solar efficiency, all the hungry devices can be topped up with the sunshine from a solar panel array!

As an expansion battery, B500 features 4,960Wh ultra-durable LFP battery cells. Every EP600 supports up to 16 battery modules for a total 79.3kWh capacity, which can cover all power needs at home or off-the-grid for days or even a week! Whenever power is needed, the BLUETTI EP600 system is ready to help.

Why's the battery so important?

Solar panels capture sunlight and convert it into storable electricity in batteries for later use, making it possible to use solar energy even after sunset or on cloudy days.

So whether getting rid of high electricity bills or preparing for any unexpected power outages or natural disasters, this EP600 energy storage system will be that solid backup power source that can be always depended on.

What makes the EP600 system outstanding?

Compared to other existing solar generators in the market, EP600 comes with a hybrid inverter system within the belly, which means plugging solar panels into the solar generator is quite enough for solar charging. No more solar inverter or MPPT controller is required.

Availability & Pricing

BLUETTI claims that the EP600 and B500 system will be available in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The pre-order will start before November. Users may subscribe here to get early bird deals and stay up to date with BLUETTI's new solar power system.

For the pricing, though it's not finally decided, a EP600+2*B500 combo, has everything a consumer could possibly need, will cost less than €9,500, revealed by James Ray, the marketing director of BLUETTI.

