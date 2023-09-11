Upcoming Parcel Forum Panel to Share Secrets of Optimizing Parcel Shipping Spend

Parcel Shipping Intelligence Company Reveel and Panelists from White Labs, Motion & Flow Control Products and Wine Direct to Give Advice on Lowering Shipping Expenses with Limited Resources

IRVINE, Calif. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel, whose Shipping Intelligence™ Platform enables companies to level the playing field with carriers, today shared details on its activities at the upcoming Parcel Forum, taking place at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, from September 11-13, 2023.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:00 am CDT in room 301, Reveel CEO and co-founder, Josh Dunham, will be moderating a panel discussion on the topic of "Measuring Your Value: How Small And Medium-Sized Businesses Can Get The Most From The National Carriers."

The interactive panel discussion will educate attendees about the similar four-step process that's commonly used by the most successful shippers to optimize their parcel spending. Panelists will discuss their experiences negotiating carrier agreements and highlight best practices for optimizing shipping costs across an organization. In addition, the panel will share strategies companies can use to optimize their carrier agreements without the need for external consultants.

Josh will be joined on the panel by Kathryn Small, Chief of Staff & Operations at White Labs; Will Hoffman, VP of Operations at Motion & Flow Control Products (MFCP); and Charles Babcock, VP of Operations at Wine Direct.

The Reveel team will be on-site in booth #1029, where we'll be highlighting new market disrupting updates to our Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with its all new self service tech that helps customers understand and optimize their shipping spend without having to rely on expensive parcel spend consultants. We will also be highlighting customer success stories, sharing updates on the latest product developments, and generally helping to teach shippers how to upend the traditional carrier negotiation process using our innovative technology.  Attendees can also learn additional details about the official launch of our partnership program.

For more information on Reveel's innovative Shipping Intelligence Platform, click here; to set up a time to connect with the team during the conference, contact them directly here.

About Reveel
Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that enables companies to level the playing field with FedEx and UPS. Its unique technology enables shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 16 years of parcel agreement management expertise and $300M+ in savings for clients, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions, optimize carrier agreements, and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science and peer comparison data to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

