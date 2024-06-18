UPDATE: Experienced Litigator Matthew Kirsner Joins Williams Mullen

RICHMOND, Va., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce that Matthew B. Kirsner has joined the Litigation Section as a Partner at the firm's Richmond office.

Kirsner has nearly three decades of experience representing clients in business disputes and investigations across Virginia, the Carolinas, and dozens of other jurisdictions across the U.S. He has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America® for Commercial Litigation.

Matthew Kirsner

"Matt is a very strong addition to our team," said Turner Broughton, Partner and Chair of Williams Mullen's Litigation Section. "His experience in a variety of industries and jurisdictions is of significant benefit to our clients. We are so pleased he has joined us."

Kirsner brings substantial experience handling disputes in such areas as transportation, energy, communications, financial services, commercial real estate, construction, engineering, fiduciaries, and higher education. He has worked with state attorneys general to facilitate civil investigative demands and multi-state inquiries, with a particular focus on false claims act matters. Kirsner has also worked extensively with financial advisor and broker-dealer clients to defend FINRA claims and investigations.

Kirsner earned his Juris Doctor degree from George Mason University School of Law and received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of William & Mary. Prior to joining Williams Mullen, Kirsner served 14 years as the Managing Partner for the Richmond office of Eckert Seamans. He was also the Chair of that firm's Commercial Litigation Practice Group, Chair of the Compensation Committee, and a Member of the Board of Directors. Following a judicial clerkship, Kirsner began his private practice career as an associate and partner with the firm now known as Troutman Pepper.

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with over 250 attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com.

