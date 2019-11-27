UPDATE: Notice of Adjournment of Settlement Fairness Hearing Regarding Proposed Class Action Settlement Involving All Persons or Entities Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Akorn, Inc. Common Stock

SEATTLE, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

IN RE AKORN, INC. DATA INTEGRITY

SECURITIES LITIGATION Civ. A. No. 1:18-cv-01713 Hon. Steven C. Seeger

NOTICE OF ADJOURNMENT OF SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING

This notice is for all persons and entities who, during the period from November 3, 2016 through January 8, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"), purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of Akorn, Inc. ("Akorn" or the "Company"), and were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE SETTLEMENT FAIRNESS HEARING, PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR DECEMBER 3, 2019, HAS BEEN ADJOURNED BY ORDER OF THE HONORABLE STEVEN C. SEEGER AND WILL BE RESCHEDULED FOR A DATE TO BE SET BY THE COURT FOLLOWING A JANUARY 28, 2020 STATUS CONFERENCE.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Fairness Hearing; and (III) Motion for an Award of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses (the "Notice"). The Notice can be obtained by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Akorn Data Integrity Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91207, Seattle, WA 98111-9307, or by visiting the website: www.Akorn2019SecuritiesSettlement.com, or calling 1-844-961-0314.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement fund. If you have not yet received the Notice and a proof of claim and release form (a "Proof of Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at In re Akorn Data Integrity Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, PO Box 91207, Seattle, WA 98111-9307. Copies of the Notice and Proof of Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, https://www.akorn2019securitiessettlement.com.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Akorn, the other Defendants or their counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Proof of Claim Form, should be made to Lead Counsel:

Andrew J. Entwistle, Esq.

c/o ENTWISTLE & CAPPUCCI LLP

299 Park Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10171

(212) 894-7200

aentwistle@entwistle-law.com



Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

In re Akorn, Inc. Data Integrity Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

PO Box 91207

Seattle, WA 98111-9307

By Order of the Court

SOURCE JND Legal Administration