Update on shares repurchased during the first quarter 2024: Loomis AB

STOCKHOLM, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loomis AB has through the repurchase program that was resolved and communicated on January 30, 2024, and that is still being executed, repurchased 310,898 shares as of February 29, 2024. Loomis AB's holding of own shares thereby amounts to 4,519,680 shares, corresponding to 6.0% of the outstanding shares in the company. The total number of shares in Loomis AB, including the company's own shares, amounts to 75,279,829.

The share repurchases may comprise an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million and will end no later than on April 5, 2024.

For information about transactions in the repurchase program, please see: www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/corporate-actions/repurchase-of-own-shares.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

