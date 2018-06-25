Updated Bankruptcy Practice Center On Bloomberg Law Offers New Content, Analytics, And Improved Access

ARLINGTON, Va., June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today released an updated Bankruptcy Practice Center that features new content and improved access to the existing tools and resources that bankruptcy attorneys have come to rely on in advising their clients. The practice center now includes new practical guidance documents annotated by leading bankruptcy practitioners and predictive analytics—based on Bloomberg LP data--mapping the likelihood specific companies will seek bankruptcy protection within a year. Learn more about the Bankruptcy Practice Center here: http://on.bna.com/AhlY30kEntn.

"Bloomberg Law's Bankruptcy Practice Center provides essential legal and business intelligence that enables bankruptcy professionals to provide expert legal advice across industries, based on proprietary publications, tools, and resources," said Scott Falk, vice president and general manager for litigation, bankruptcy, and health care on Bloomberg Law. "Our continued investment in the Bloomberg Law platform translates to greater breadth and depth of bankruptcy expertise for our customers."

The Bloomberg Law: Bankruptcy Treatise anchors the new practice center.

"Bloomberg Law's Bankruptcy Treatise has been a 'must have' for my team since its initial roll-out in 2014," said Thomas Lauria, Global Head of White & Case's Financial Restructuring Group. "It is unsurpassed in terms of scope and it has become the gold standard for online research in our field. I can't wait to see the results when we get our lawyers plugged into Bloomberg Law's new Bankruptcy Practice Center."

Key features of the Bankruptcy Practice Center include:

Bloomberg Law: Bankruptcy Treatise , updated on a rolling basis by expert editors, with more than 600 chapters on the federal bankruptcy code, federal and local bankruptcy rules, and the cases interpreting these authorities.

, updated on a rolling basis by expert editors, with more than 600 chapters on the federal bankruptcy code, federal and local bankruptcy rules, and the cases interpreting these authorities. A dedicated practice page for Chapter 11 Reorganizations, offering expert analysis, step-by-step practical guidance, and news.

Business development resources with market-moving news from Bloomberg and BNA as well as unique analytics and trackers to help prospect for distressed companies and identify trends across industries.

A comprehensive collection of treatises from the American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) with primers and guides on fundamental bankruptcy concepts.

Comprehensive primary source material including case law and dockets providing the ability to search U.S. bankruptcy filings by chapter number

