Updated Features, Usability Enhancements, Developer Preview of New UI Headline Latest Acumatica Product Release

General Availability of Acumatica 2024 R1 Provides Cloud ERP Customers Access to Cross-Industry Functionality and Leading-Edge Innovations

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acumatica, an industry-leading business solutions provider, today announced the general availability of Acumatica 2024 R1, the first of its semiannual product releases. The new release, shaped significantly by direct input from Acumatica's community of customers and partners, was specifically designed to enhance usability, increase productivity and drive efficiency.

Acumatica unveiled some of the new features and capabilities of 2024 R1 during the Day 2 Keynote address of its annual Summit event in Las Vegas. 2024 R1 delivers hundreds of improvements and feature-rich functionality to users, each addition and upgrade intentionally engineered to improve usability, drive productivity and efficiency, boost sales and help businesses compete in their markets. The updates also enable Acumatica customers to capitalize on the trend toward cross-industry convergence and capture new market share.

"This release not only delivers essential enhancements businesses need today but will also help our customers reimagine how they operate and compete in today's dynamic and increasingly interconnected markets," said Ali Jani, chief product officer of Acumatica. "We've received very positive feedback to the beta version of 2024 R1, and we're excited to see how these enhancements help our customers increase productivity and drive business growth."

Also included in the 2024 R1 release and teased in the Day 2 Summit Keynote is a developer preview of the product's new user interface (UI), with a controlled release of the new UI scheduled later in 2024 before general availability in 2025. The new UI enhances usability, delivers unmatched personalization and improves customization.

Key Acumatica 2024 R1 highlights include:

Construction Highlights:

Access AP cost transactions related to progress billing lines from a new pro forma invoice side panel for timely vendor payments and increased billing accuracy.





Empower users to enter and process negative expense receipts to make a full or partial refund to the corporate credit card for faster and simpler GL account reconciliation.





Ensure accurate and efficient handling of pro forma invoice corrections with a streamlined workflow for previously closed and released accounts receivable documents.

Manufacturing Highlights:

Provide manufacturing workers the flexibility to report production operations when they run in parallel.





Optimize MRP generation with 'planning horizons' that enable organizations to define time-constrained data for inclusion in supply and demand calculations.





Configure MRP and DRP to include or exclude sales order types to improve planning by excluding returns and other orders from inventory planning calculations.

Distribution Highlights:

Improve demand planning and forecasting with time-phased purchase orders, kit assembly and warehouse transfer recommendations with the new Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) application.





Streamline small parcel and LTL shipment processing workflows and configure packing and shipping scenarios with Acumatica and 3G Pacejet. The enhanced integration of these shipping and processing capabilities, now in the core of the Acumatica solution, provides transparency for shipment data with no need for separate customization.





Expedite return material authorization (RMA) processes with improved document searches using invoice and line details such as sales order type and number, inventory ID, lot or serial number and order dates.

Retail and Commerce Highlights:

Gain a unified connection between Acumatica and Amazon with synchronized data for order fulfillment, product availability, Amazon fees, payments and taxes.





Increase efficiency and accuracy by directly importing exchanges to Acumatica from a Shopify POS order for the same product at the same or different price or for another product at the same or different price.





Use bidirectional sync to import products from Shopify and BigCommerce stores to Acumatica through the Commerce connector.

Financials and CRM Highlights:

Streamline point-of-sale (POS) payment transaction processing by using credit card readers to record payments directly from the Acumatica solution without third-party software.





Automate vacation and sick time tracking with new features such as banding rules, anniversary date resets and simplified adjustments. Enable administrators to manage paid time off during employee probation and plan for future changes.





Reduce errors and increase operational efficiency through enhancements and updates to Acumatica Payments, a new feature launched in 2023 R2, that streamlines payment processes. Acumatica Payments helps simplify credit card payments, bill processing and field service payments – improving cash flow, profitability, customer loyalty and more.





Tailor email templates by branch for CRM, project, service management and subcontract communication.

Platform and Developer Highlights:

Calculate ratios and improve reporting flexibility using Generic Inquiry results as input to other inquiries.





Simplify no-code workflow creation with new sequential actions independent of conditions, enabling faster workflow processing.





Access to developer preview of the product's new UI.

Customers and vendors can sign up now for brief video training sessions, scheduled for April 9-11, showcasing the advantages of the 2024 R1 features by following this link: https://bit.ly/4a2wJfV. Each session will include a live Q&A with Acumatica product experts.

