Updated flu and COVID-19 vaccinations now available at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic®

Simplified digital scheduling tool makes booking appointments even easier for families

Multiple vaccinations can be administered and groups of up to four patients can be vaccinated during one visit

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced that the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines are available at CVS Pharmacy® and MinuteClinic® locations nationwide. Walk-ins are being accepted at CVS Pharmacy and the company's digital vaccine scheduler has been updated to reflect available appointments at CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic.

CVS pharmacist vaccinating male patient.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), patients ages six months and older should receive the updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines, ideally in September or October, to restore and enhance protection against the most prevalent virus variants currently circulating. Getting a flu vaccine and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time is recommended if patients are eligible and the timing for each vaccine is right.

"Preventive vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself and your family from seasonal illnesses," said Dr. Sree Chaguturu, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, CVS Health. "Access to preventive vaccinations is critical to keeping our communities healthy. With thousands of CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations across the country, it's easy to find and get a vaccination."

While patients can walk-in to any CVS Pharmacy and request a vaccination, they can also schedule an appointment in advance at CVS.com or by using the CVS Pharmacy app. The online vaccine scheduler features a simplified scheduling experience that makes it easier for families to book vaccination appointments at the CVS Pharmacy or MinuteClinic location that is most convenient for them. It offers the flexibility to schedule multiple patients (for up to four people) at once, allowing families, caregivers, and others to get their vaccines together. Patients can also schedule multiple vaccinations in one appointment, such as flu, COVID-19, MMR and more.

"Our enhanced digital scheduling tool will make it easier than ever for patients to schedule vaccination appointments this season," said Prem Shah, Executive Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer, CVS Health, and President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness. "Whether scheduling vaccinations for yourself or the whole family, our simplified approach to online scheduling is taking the guesswork out of booking an appointment and helping patients easily secure appointments that work for their busy lives."

Vaccination appointments are available at CVS Pharmacy, including locations inside Target and Schnucks, and MinuteClinic seven days a week, including during evenings and weekends. MinuteClinic also offers sick symptom visits during which patients can be tested for flu, COVID-19, and strep throat, if eligible. Appointments can be scheduled at MinuteClinic.com. Select CVS Pharmacy locations also offer flu and COVID-19 testing. Patients can learn more about testing options offered at select CVS Pharmacy locations by visiting CVS.com.

CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer more than 15 of the most common vaccinations, including flu, COVID-19, RSV, shingles, hepatitis B and more. Patients who receive any CDC-recommended vaccine at CVS Pharmacy will also receive a $5 off $20 to use on in-store purchases.* ExtraCare members who have opted into rewards at the pharmacy will also receive $2 in ExtraBucks Rewards® for each CDC-recommended vaccine received. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at no cost with most insurance plans, including Medicare Part B. Other vaccination costs vary by insurance.

Video and photo assets from CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic are available here.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues — including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health — whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system — and their personal health care — by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

