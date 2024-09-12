UpdatePromise Unveils New Collaboration with Mitchell to Revolutionize Vehicle Repair Communication and Satisfaction

UpdatePromise integrates its advanced Consumer Experience Management System (CEMS)™ with Mitchell ServiceLink to enhance communication and customer engagement in the collision repair process.

CHINO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UpdatePromise, a pioneer in automotive and customer experience solutions, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Mitchell, an Enlyte company and a leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries. This strategic partnership introduces Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise, an innovative solution designed to streamline vehicle repair communication and enhance customer satisfaction.

Mitchell International x UpdatePromise 2024 | Repair Services

The integration allows collision repair facilities to utilize Mitchell's platform to send automated vehicle repair status updates via email or text, directly engaging policyholders with timely and preferred communication methods. Additionally, the solution provides a comprehensive post-repair satisfaction survey tool that enables repair facilities to gather valuable customer feedback instantly and respond proactively to any negative experiences.

"At UpdatePromise, we are dedicated to elevating the customer experience by providing tools that foster transparency and trust between collision repairers, insurers, and their customers," said Curtis Nixon, President and CEO of UpdatePromise. "Our collaboration with Mitchell allows us to merge our best-in-class consumer experience solution with their cutting-edge technology, ensuring a seamless, digital-first interaction throughout the repair journey."

As consumer expectations continue to evolve, this partnership leverages the strengths of both companies to set a new benchmark in customer engagement within the automotive service sector. Drawing on UpdatePromise's extensive experience across multiple Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Mitchell's innovative platform, Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise is poised to transform how collision repair facilities and insurers connect with their customers.

"Today's policyholders are looking for more than just a vehicle restored to pre-accident condition; they want real-time updates and the assurance that their feedback is heard," added Jack Rozint, Senior Vice President of Repair Sales at Mitchell. "With UpdatePromise's expertise, we are equipping collision facilities with the tools needed to meet these demands and improve overall customer satisfaction."

Currently, Mitchell ServiceLink powered by UpdatePromise is undergoing field testing at select locations, with plans for broader availability in the near future.

About UpdatePromise

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Chino, Calif., UpdatePromise is a leading SaaS company specializing in innovative consumer experience management systems tailored for the automotive and related industries. The company's platform not only optimizes operations but also enhances customer communication, reflecting its commitment to delivering user-friendly and impactful solutions. With a relentless focus on exceeding customer expectations, UpdatePromise remains a catalyst for positive change in the automotive service landscape.

About Mitchell International

Based in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. offers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability, and workers' compensation industries. Utilizing deep industry expertise, connections within the insurance ecosystem, and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell supports its clients in navigating today's rapidly changing environment.

