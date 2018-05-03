Upgrade Your Viewing Party Experience With Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's XJ-F210WN, part of their Advanced Series line of projectors, produces optimal visuals perfect for at home viewing. By combining a laser and LED light source, Casio LampFree projectors are a high-brightness, mercury-free tool that use half the amount of power per unit than its traditional lamp-based counterparts.

The Intelligent Light Control feature senses ambient light in the room and automatically adjusts the projection brightness accordingly. This innovative feature will ensure that no matter the time of day or lighting conditions, at-home event viewers will have spectacular visuals. The XJ-F210WN reaches full brightness in as fast as five seconds from the time it is powered on and can be powered off with just the push of a button. When powered back on, it can be used right away with no cool-down period needed.

Additional Features Include:

20,000-hour estimated operating life

3500 lumens

Dust resistant design

Two HDMI terminals and USB power supply

The XJ-F210WN is now available through Casio's network of authorized dealers and resellers. For additional information on Casio and its full portfolio of LampFree projectors, visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio LampFree® Projectors

Casio's portfolio of LampFree® projectors combines a laser, a fluorescent element and an LED light to deliver a mercury-free hybrid light source that lasts up to 20,000 hours while sustaining a high brightness and keeping maintenance costs to a minimum. Casio has five series of LampFree® projectors that are available for home, business, education and commercial applications - Core, Advanced, Slim, Ultra Short Throw, and 4K Ultra HD. For additional information on Casio's projector series and LampFree® technology, please visit www.CasioLampFree.com.

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, digital cameras, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to fulfill its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit casio.com/home.

