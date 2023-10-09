Upgraded Points' Newest Data Study Identifies the Cost of Parking vs. Ubering at Airports Across the U.S.

In-Depth Analysis of 50 Major U.S. Airports Helps Travelers Determine the Most Cost-Effective Transport to the Terminal: San Diego International Airport (SAN) Named Most Expensive Daily Rate for Economy Parking ($38) — Travelers Save $82.12 by Ubering.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every traveler faces the same conundrum: drive to the airport and pay for parking or hail an Uber and avoid the fees? Upgraded Points breaks down the most affordable and priciest parking at 50 of the nation's busiest airports and directly compares the costs associated with both transportation choices, resulting in clear indications on the most cost effective way to get to each airport as the holiday season approaches.

Parking vs. Uber: Average Commuting Cost at 50 Major Airports Airplane flys over airport parking lot

"With travel budgets often stretched to the limit, even the cost of airport parking can be a significant concern," said Alex Miller, Upgraded Points founder. "Keeping costs low by knowing the most affordable airport parking ahead of time, and when it is best to opt for an Uber instead, can all make a genuine difference over time."

Study Methodology

To determine the cost of parking at major U.S. airports, Upgraded Points analyzed the "economy" or equivalent parking option cost data from the websites of the 50 busiest airports in the country. Average costs were derived based on parking durations for both a long weekend (Friday to Monday) and a full week (Saturday to Saturday). These figures were then compared to the 2-way cost of an Uber from the center of the nearest city to determine if parking at the airport or utilizing a ridesharing service was more cost-effective.

Data was also gathered on the average rating of parking options in/near these airports from airportparking.com to examine the correlation between higher-quality parking and potential increased costs over time.

The Uber Alternative: Out of the 50 analyzed airports, 14 proved more cost-effective to Uber to and from for a long weekend rather than park a vehicle.

Airports with the Largest Savings: Uber vs. Parking (Price Difference):

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — save $88.94 by parking

by parking San Diego International Airport (SAN) — save $82.12 by Ubering

International Airport (SAN) — save by Ubering Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) — save $71.88 by parking

by parking Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) — save $69.12 by Ubering

by Ubering Logan International Airport (BOS) — save $60.82 by Ubering

Top 5 Budget-Friendly Airports for Parking (Daily Rate):

Kansas City International Airport (MCI) — $7.50

International Airport (MCI) — John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) — $8.33

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) — $9

Indianapolis International Airport (IND) — $9

International Airport (IND) — Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) — $9

Top 5 Costliest Airports for Parking (Daily Rate):

San Diego International Airport (SAN) — $38

International Airport (SAN) — John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) — $35

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) — $35

International Airport (LAX) — LaGuardia Airport (LGA) — $35

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) — $35

Parking Cost and Quality Takeaways

"It was surprising to learn that higher-rated parking facilities don't always equate to steeper long-term costs," said Alex Miller. "In fact, none of the airports boasting the top 10 highest-rated parking facilities found their way into the list of the top 10 priciest."

Conversely, 3 of the top-rated airport parking facilities appeared in the top 10 budget-friendly parking:

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) — 4.8 out of 5

International Airport (RSW) — 4.8 out of 5 John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) — 4.8 out of 5

San Antonio International Airport (SAT) — 4.6 out of 5

However, Los Angeles (LAX) is both one of the lowest rated airport parking facilities (3.82 out of 5) and in the top 10 most expensive. Conversely, 2 of the lowest-rated airports did appear in the top 10 most affordable:

Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) — 3.8 out of 5

/ International Airport (CVG) — 3.8 out of 5 Kansas City International Airport (MCI) — 3.97 out of 5

To explore specific study breakdowns, a complete list of the airports surveyed, along with helpful graphics and the full rankings for each airport, please visit the full study online .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com .

