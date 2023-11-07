Upgraded Points Ranks Top 50 U.S. Cities for Solo Travelers in New Study

News provided by

Upgraded Points

07 Nov, 2023, 10:52 ET

Three Florida Cities Score High Marks for Lone Explorers: Miami Earns Top Spot With Five-Star Tours, Pedestrian-Friendly Streets, Abundant Affordable Accomodations, Solo-Friendly Dining Options, and More

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the idea of solo travel may seem daunting to some, it offers a range of enriching experiences that you just can't get when traveling with a group. Upgraded Points recently simplified the prospect of solo travel with its comprehensive study highlighting the best city destinations in the U.S. for traveling alone.

Continue Reading
The 20 Best U.S. Cities to Travel Alone
The 20 Best U.S. Cities to Travel Alone
The Best U.S. Cities to Travel Alone by Category
The Best U.S. Cities to Travel Alone by Category

"Solo travel isn't just a trend — it's a powerful way to engage with the world at your own pace," said Keri Stooksbury, Editor-in-Chief of Upgraded Points. "This study is designed to guide solo travelers toward destinations that offer both safety and adventure."

Study Methodology

To identify the top spots for solo travel, Upgraded Points analyzed 50 of the largest U.S. cities across 5 key categories: safety, accommodation, activities, transportation, and food. Cities were evaluated on a scale of 0 to 5 across criteria such as violent crime rates, population density, Airbnb costs, tour availability, and public transit efficiency. The total scores, ranging from 0 to 50, represent how welcoming each city is for solo travelers. Sources included the FBI Uniform Crime Report, the U.S. Census, Viator, Airbnb, and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation.

A Solo Traveler's Paradise: A Few From the Top 10 List

Florida has more to offer for lone travelers than just theme parks and sunshine:

  • Miami ranks number 1, standing out for its affordable and entertaining accommodations. It has the most Airbnbs with Superhosts (178 per 100K residents), the most Airbnb Experiences (48 per 100K residents), and the Airbnbs average just $75 a night.
  • Orlando ranks number 2, with a booming food truck scene that boasts over 100 unique options per 100K residents. It tops the list of tours with 195 per 100K residents, including exotic locations such as the Everglades.
  • Tampa ranks number 9, with a low cost of $331 to fly into for solo explorers.

A veritable culture and a commuter-friendly hub, the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C. is easier to explore alone than solo travelers might expect:

  • High walkability score of 98 out of 100, with abundant free national and historic park sites to visit.
  • Perfect public transit score of 100, so getting around is easy and relatively cheap.

Always wanted to see the Golden Gate Bridge? Visit San Francisco solo and navigate the city with ease due to the high walkability and high public transit scores. Those traveling alone should also earmark Atlanta, Denver, Boston, Minneapolis, and Seattle, which round out the top 10.

Standout Stats: Other Major Study Findings

The cities with the fewest violent crimes include: 

  • Virginia Beach, Virginia: 112 crimes per 100K residents
  • Honolulu: 261 crimes per 100K residents
  • Providence, Rhode Island: 394 crimes per 100K residents

These cities with the highest number of Airbnb rooms ensure easy, affordable comfort: 

  • Orlando: 291 rooms per 100K residents
  • Salt Lake City: 180 rooms per 100K residents
  • Miami: 178 rooms per 100K residents

And getting there can be expensive, so the cities with the most budget-friendly airfare include: 

  • Las Vegas: $269.92
  • Orlando: $274.08
  • San Jose, California: $306.68

To read the full list of the top 50 cities analyzed, along with detailed breakdowns, including each city's overall score, tour and walkability ratings, transit scores, Airbnb prices, and additional information via comprehensive charts and graphs, please visit the complete study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:
Alex Miller, Founder and CEO
1-214-646-8866
367754@email4pr.com

SOURCE Upgraded Points

Also from this source

New Upgraded Points Survey Reveals What Americans Would Sacrifice Just to Be Debt-Free

New Upgraded Points Survey Reveals What Americans Would Sacrifice Just to Be Debt-Free

As the average American's personal debt skyrockets to $21,800+, and overall national credit card debt surpasses $1 trillion, a new Upgraded Points...
Upgraded Points' Newest Data Study Identifies the Cost of Parking vs. Ubering at Airports Across the U.S.

Upgraded Points' Newest Data Study Identifies the Cost of Parking vs. Ubering at Airports Across the U.S.

Every traveler faces the same conundrum: drive to the airport and pay for parking or hail an Uber and avoid the fees? Upgraded Points breaks down the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Travel

Image1

Hotels and Resorts

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Alternative Energies

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.