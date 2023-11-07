Upgraded Points Ranks Top 50 U.S. Cities for Solo Travelers in New Study

Three Florida Cities Score High Marks for Lone Explorers: Miami Earns Top Spot With Five-Star Tours, Pedestrian-Friendly Streets, Abundant Affordable Accomodations, Solo-Friendly Dining Options, and More

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While the idea of solo travel may seem daunting to some, it offers a range of enriching experiences that you just can't get when traveling with a group. Upgraded Points recently simplified the prospect of solo travel with its comprehensive study highlighting the best city destinations in the U.S. for traveling alone.

The 20 Best U.S. Cities to Travel Alone The Best U.S. Cities to Travel Alone by Category

"Solo travel isn't just a trend — it's a powerful way to engage with the world at your own pace," said Keri Stooksbury, Editor-in-Chief of Upgraded Points. "This study is designed to guide solo travelers toward destinations that offer both safety and adventure."

Study Methodology

To identify the top spots for solo travel, Upgraded Points analyzed 50 of the largest U.S. cities across 5 key categories: safety, accommodation, activities, transportation, and food. Cities were evaluated on a scale of 0 to 5 across criteria such as violent crime rates, population density, Airbnb costs, tour availability, and public transit efficiency. The total scores, ranging from 0 to 50, represent how welcoming each city is for solo travelers. Sources included the FBI Uniform Crime Report, the U.S. Census, Viator, Airbnb, and the U.S. Department of Transportation's Bureau of Transportation.

A Solo Traveler's Paradise: A Few From the Top 10 List

Florida has more to offer for lone travelers than just theme parks and sunshine:

Miami ranks number 1, standing out for its affordable and entertaining accommodations. It has the most Airbnbs with Superhosts (178 per 100K residents), the most Airbnb Experiences (48 per 100K residents), and the Airbnbs average just $75 a night.

ranks number 1, standing out for its affordable and entertaining accommodations. It has the most Airbnbs with Superhosts (178 per residents), the most Airbnb Experiences (48 per residents), and the Airbnbs average just a night. Orlando ranks number 2, with a booming food truck scene that boasts over 100 unique options per 100K residents. It tops the list of tours with 195 per 100K residents, including exotic locations such as the Everglades.

ranks number 2, with a booming food truck scene that boasts over 100 unique options per residents. It tops the list of tours with 195 per residents, including exotic locations such as the Everglades. Tampa ranks number 9, with a low cost of $331 to fly into for solo explorers.

A veritable culture and a commuter-friendly hub, the U.S. capital of Washington, D.C. is easier to explore alone than solo travelers might expect:

High walkability score of 98 out of 100, with abundant free national and historic park sites to visit.

Perfect public transit score of 100, so getting around is easy and relatively cheap.

Always wanted to see the Golden Gate Bridge? Visit San Francisco solo and navigate the city with ease due to the high walkability and high public transit scores. Those traveling alone should also earmark Atlanta, Denver, Boston, Minneapolis, and Seattle, which round out the top 10.

Standout Stats: Other Major Study Findings

The cities with the fewest violent crimes include:

Virginia Beach, Virginia : 112 crimes per 100K residents

: 112 crimes per residents Honolulu : 261 crimes per 100K residents

: 261 crimes per residents Providence, Rhode Island : 394 crimes per 100K residents

These cities with the highest number of Airbnb rooms ensure easy, affordable comfort:

Orlando : 291 rooms per 100K residents

: 291 rooms per residents Salt Lake City : 180 rooms per 100K residents

: 180 rooms per residents Miami : 178 rooms per 100K residents

And getting there can be expensive, so the cities with the most budget-friendly airfare include:

Las Vegas : $269.92

: Orlando : $274.08

: San Jose, California : $306.68

To read the full list of the top 50 cities analyzed, along with detailed breakdowns, including each city's overall score, tour and walkability ratings, transit scores, Airbnb prices, and additional information via comprehensive charts and graphs, please visit the complete study online .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com .

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder and CEO

1-214-646-8866

367754@email4pr.com

SOURCE Upgraded Points