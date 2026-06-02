Upgraded Points Study Reveals Airports and Airlines with Most July Fourth Flight Disruptions

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points released a new study analyzing Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) data over the past three years to reveal exactly which major U.S. airports and airlines report the highest rates of departure and arrival delays during the Independence Day travel rush.

Airlines Ranked From Most to Least Flight Delays on The 4th of July Airports with the Most 4th of July Delays

"Independence Day is a cornerstone of summer travel, but a large number of passengers paired with unpredictable summer weather can create a perfect storm for disruptions," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "We looked at historical data to give travelers a clear picture of where the bottlenecks actually happen. Then, travelers can manage expectations during one of the most hectic weekends of the year."

Study Methodology

Using Bureau of Transportation Statistics on-time performance data from July 4 flight-window records between 2023 and 2025, the study evaluated total flight traffic, arrival and departure delays, and overall operational averages across the 60 largest U.S. airports and nine major U.S. airlines. Per BTS standards, a flight was classified as delayed if it departed or arrived 15 minutes or more behind schedule.

Some Key Takeaways

Worst Airport for Delays: Orlando International Airport (MCO) ranks as the U.S. airport with the most delayed July 4 departures, with 34.6% of flights delayed between 2023 and 2025.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) ranks as the U.S. airport with the most delayed July 4 departures, with 34.6% of flights delayed between 2023 and 2025. Worst Airline for Delays: JetBlue Airways, with 34.1% of flights departing late during the study period.

JetBlue Airways, with 34.1% of flights departing late during the study period. Regional Hotspots: Florida dominates the rankings, with Orlando (MCO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Tampa (TPA), Palm Beach (PBI), Jacksonville (JAX), and Miami (MIA) all appearing among the worst-performing airports.

Florida dominates the rankings, with Orlando (MCO), Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Tampa (TPA), Palm Beach (PBI), Jacksonville (JAX), and Miami (MIA) all appearing among the worst-performing airports. Best Airline Performance: Hawaiian Airlines had the fewest July 4 departure delays among major U.S. airlines, with just 11.9% of flights delayed.

Hawaiian Airlines had the fewest July 4 departure delays among major U.S. airlines, with just 11.9% of flights delayed. Smooth Holiday Travel: Airports in Hawaii, Alaska, and the Pacific Northwest generally experienced the smoothest July 4 travel performance.

Airports in Hawaii, Alaska, and the Pacific Northwest generally experienced the smoothest July 4 travel performance. The Holiday Strain: July 4 delay rates were significantly higher than normal operational averages (25.6% vs. 20.8%), highlighting the strain this holiday regularly causes.

Most July 4 Departure Delays

The top 10 airports with the highest percentage of July 4 departure delays:

Orlando International Airport (MCO): 34.6% Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL): 33.0% Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY): 32.6% Tampa International Airport (TPA): 32.4% Jacksonville International Airport (JAX): 30.9% Bradley International Airport (BDL): 30.7% San Antonio International Airport (SAT): 30.3% Palm Beach International Airport (PBI): 30.2% Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT): 30.0% General Mitchell International Airport (MKE): 29.9%

Florida airports heavily dominate the list, claiming four of the top 10 spots, due to a combination of severe summer thunderstorms, high humidity, and massive holiday tourism demand – particularly at Orlando's major leisure hub.

Most July 4 Arrival Delays

The rankings for delayed arrivals closely mirror holiday departure trends, showing how disruptions earlier in the day can often cascade throughout an airline's network. A few of the top 10 arrival-delayed airlines include:

Frontier Airlines: 34.5%

JetBlue Airways: 34.3%

American Airlines: 31.8%

Fewest July 4 Departure Delays

Many of these Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, and Alaska hubs benefit from lower overall congestion, fewer connecting passengers, and less exposure to major summer thunderstorms compared to large East Coast and Southern airports:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Kahului Airport (OGG)

Portland International Airport (PDX)

Boise Airport (BOI)

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC)

Check out the full lists, national comparisons, and helpful graphics by visiting the study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

Media Contact:

Alex Miller, Founder

1-214-646-8866

[email protected]

SOURCE Upgraded Points