Upgraded Points Study Reveals Which States Experience the Most Fear of Flying

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  A new study by Upgraded Points is uncovering Americans' fear of flying.

"Facing some common fears like sharks and heights is a daunting task for many," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief of Upgraded Points. "So, for some, a journey at 35,000 feet can feel like a great life challenge. All kinds of factors come into play: turbulence, fear of heights, and even a sense of losing control. Our hope is that by understanding our fears with this study and then confronting those fears with facts, we can help people travel in more comfort."

Which U.S. States Are Most Afraid of Flying?
Study Methodology

The study asked over 3,100 Americans, including both frequent and occasional flyers, about their fear of flying. Using a unique fear score from a blend of metrics, the study calculated the proportion of participants fearful of flying, their self-assessed anxiety levels on a scale from 1 to 10, and their tendency to arrive at airports well ahead of flight times. 

Fear Findings

  • About 1 in 3 Americans say they're afraid of flying
  • 34.8% of Americans rely on medication or alcohol to calm pre-flight nerves.
  • Americans report turbulence (38.7%) and airport security (34.8%) as the most nerve-racking aspects of flying. A full 34.3% are anxious throughout the entire flight.
  • Almost 60% of Americans who have never flown before have avoided taking a trip due to their fear of flying.

Turbulence Ahead: Top 5 States Most Gripped by Fear of Flying

  1. Florida
  2. Utah
  3. West Virginia
  4. Connecticut
  5. Massachusetts

Soaring With Serenity: Top 5 States With the Least Fear of Flying

  1. New Mexico
  2. Nebraska
  3. Kansas
  4. Colorado
  5. Illinois

What Are the Odds?

  • Losing a Bag: Participants assumed a 43.3% probability, but in reality, it's a mere 0.6%.
  • Flight Delays: The assumed probability stands at 40.5%, while the actual figure is 22.5%.
  • Plane Crashing: Shockingly, people guessed a 34.2% probability, but it's actually nearly 0.0% — a 1 in 11 million chance, to be exact.
  • Getting Sick: Believed to be 26.7%, the real probability is 3.0%.

For more insights, please visit the full study online.

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: www.UpgradedPoints.com.

