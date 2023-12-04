Upgraded Points Study Unwraps Each State's Favorite Holiday Cocktail

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgraded Points is unwrapping each state's cup of cheer in its latest study: The Most Popular Holiday Cocktails in Every State.

"Every state has its unique twist on holiday cheer, and what better way to explore this than through popular seasonal cocktails," said Keri Stooksbury, Editor-in-Chief at Upgraded Points. "Our data studies always seek to inform on issues that affect readers and travelers, but we also like to have a little more fun around the holidays."

Study Methodology

To find each state's preferred holiday cocktail, Upgraded Points compiled a list of 50 beloved holiday beverages and analyzed Google Trends data from the past year.

America's Top Holiday Cocktail Picks

Christmas Punch: A total holiday staple, this fruity favorite is king in 11 states.

Classic Eggnog: Savored in 6 states, this creamy, spiced beverage is an ancient holiday tradition.

Cranberry Mimosa and Hot Buttered Rum: The favorite of 4 states each; a zesty twist and sweet warmth, respectively.

Coquito and Cranberry Orange Whiskey Sour: Winning 3 states each, these drinks bring tropical and citrusy notes to the holiday table.

Christmas Margarita: A festive spin on the classic margarita chosen by 2 states.

For a closer look at regional preferences, check out the complete study online .

