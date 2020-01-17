Uplift Pinnacle to Host Open House for School Choice Week

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospective families and community members are invited to explore all that Uplift Pinnacle has to offer at an open house at the tuition-free public charter school on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. Uplift Pinnacle is located at 2510 S. Vernon Ave.

The open house will give attendees an opportunity to meet the school's teachers and leaders, get a feel for a typical day at the school, and learn about Uplift Pinnacle's clubs, sports, volunteer opportunities, and after-school programs.

The open house will feature School Director Kurbally presenting on Uplift's learning philosophy. Teachers will be available to answer classroom expectation questions and staff will be available to guide prospective families through the application process. Uplift will be having a raffle for those who submit their application this day!

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"We will be celebrating school choice by allowing families to learn more about our school and what makes it unique," said Ana Gonzalez-Torres, community engagement coordinator at Uplift Pinnacle.

Uplift Pinnacle is a free, public, college-preparatory, charter school located in south Dallas, serving grades K-5. Uplift Pinnacle is authorized in the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme and is part of Uplift Education, the largest charter school network in North Texas.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, 51,300 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/texas.

SOURCE National School Choice Week