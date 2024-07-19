UPMC Altoona Trauma Center Accreditation Level Reduced to Level III effective September 10, 2024

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective September 10, 2024, UPMC Altoona's Trauma Center Accreditation Level will change from a Level II to a Level III Trauma Center.

Trauma centers are hospitals with resources immediately available to provide optimal care and reduce the likelihood of death or disability to injured patients. In Pennsylvania, there are four levels of trauma centers. The Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation is the accrediting body for Trauma Centers in PA. To learn more about differences in levels of trauma centers in Pennsylvania go to the PTSF website at: What is a Trauma Center?

SOURCE Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation