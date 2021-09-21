UPPAbaby Blazes New Trails with the Introduction of the RIDGE All-Terrain Stroller

Looking to jog, walk or simply enjoy the great outdoors? The RIDGE is optimized for performance to keep active families moving. Children will enjoy the secured comfort of a deep, padded seat and full coverage canopy, getting the most out of every adventure. Suitable for children 6 months to 25 kgs. with a total weight capacity up to 36 kgs., the RIDGE offers innovative features that include:

Never flat tires – A smooth ride without the need or use of an air pump! The no inflation tires allow parents to glide across any terrain with large 30 cm and 40 cm wheels and deep treads.

Responsive hand brake – A reliable performance 160 mm disc brake system for greater stopping power and responsiveness to slow you down when running, exploring rough terrain or walking downhill.

Engineered for performance – Keep little one's content across terrains no matter their weight with the Advanced Responsive Suspension with a patented two-stage system.

You push. They relax. – The RIDGE seat is designed for comfort. A deep and padded seat with added lumbar support keeps children safely supported on all outings.

One-handed fold - The stroller folds easily and quickly with a simple push and twist of one hand and can stand on its own once folded.

Made for shade – The RIDGE has a UPF 50+ extendable canopy that delivers protective shade and a perfect napping environment. A mesh window allows parents to peek in on their little ones when out and about and allows for increased ventilation.

Four-position handlebar – Adjust the stroller's handlebar to your desired height with the four-position elbow bend for added pushing comfort.

In addition to features that make the lives of parents easier, families can also enjoy a variety of accessories when running or strolling with the RIDGE, including adapters to stroll with either the Bassinet or MESA i-SIZE infant car seat, Parent Console, PiggyBack ride along board, Performance Sun and Bug Shield and more.

The RIDGE has three fashions, BRYCE (white, carbon frame), JAKE (charcoal, carbon frame), and REGGIE (slate blue, carbon frame) and available at local retailers this fall. To learn more about the RIDGE, please visit www.uppababy.com/RIDGE and to find a local retailer near you, visit www.uppababy.com/retail-locator. Follow UPPAbaby on social media: Instagram (www.instagram.com/uppababy) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/uppababy).

About UPPAbaby

The UPPAbaby mission is to make the smartest strollers, car seats and juvenile gear available: intuitively designed, stylish and sleek, with the features and functions all parents want—plus innovations they never knew were possible. UPPAbaby is committed to providing a customer experience that is as exceptional as the company's products. Founded in 2006, UPPAbaby is based in Massachusetts, USA with products available worldwide. For more information, please visit www.uppababy.com.

