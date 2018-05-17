Upper Deck Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Deal For Serena Williams Authenticated Autographed Memorabilia & Trading Cards

During a recent signing with Upper Deck, Williams said, "I love my fans. They support me through everything, and I want them to know how much I appreciate them. I want to show them that appreciation by giving something unique, and I feel like the least I can do is sign something that will bring them joy. Working with Upper Deck allows me to achieve that on a grand scale."

The new Serena Williams collection of Upper Deck Authenticated signed memorabilia boasts exclusive limited-edition images, jumbo tennis balls and Nike tennis shoes (including NikeCourt Flare tennis sneakers inspired by the Air Jordan 1), as well as extremely limited editions of Nike tennis dresses and Wilson rackets. A few of the more unique pieces include 'The Show,' an 18" x 36" image that features the largest Williams signature ever produced; and, coming soon, a 4-foot wide 'Legends of Sports' showpiece co-signed by Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. Also coming soon is a large framed "Tegata" featuring Williams' actual handprint surrounded by a collage of images from her illustrious career.

"Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all time, and we couldn't be more honored to embark on this journey with her as she steps back onto the court," said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. "She is exactly the kind of athlete and role model that we have continually strived to align ourselves with throughout our 30-year history."

Winner of 23 singles titles for women's Grand Slam tournaments, Williams is back in action after the birth of her first child, training every day to remain at the forefront of women's tennis. Williams has been ranked No. 1 on eight separate occasions by the Women's Tennis Association and now balances an impressive and triumphant career along with a growing family. Earlier this month, the tennis pro gave fans a first-hand glimpse into her personal life in the highly anticipated HBO documentary series "Being Serena."

"It's important to me to be a role model for young women. I want them to continue having that really positive image of someone they can look up to and emulate," said Serena Williams in a recent interview.

Fans and collectors can view the new Serena Williams portfolio of authentic memorabilia exclusively at www.UpperDeckStore.com/Serena-Williams.

