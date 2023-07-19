UPS BOWS TO TEAMSTER PRESSURE, NEGOTIATIONS TO RESUME NEXT WEEK

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

19 Jul, 2023, 15:39 ET

Bargaining for Contract Covering 340,000 Teamsters to Continue, Current Agreement Expires July 31

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As thousands of UPS Teamsters practice picket, rally, and mobilize around the country, UPS bowed today to the overwhelming show of Teamster unity and reached out to the union to resume negotiations. The Teamsters National Negotiating Committee and the company will set dates soon to resume negotiations next week.

The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America. UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract or are prepared to strike — with rank-and-file members authorizing a strike by 97 percent.

Over 340,000 UPS Teamster delivery and warehouse logistics workers nationwide are fighting for a new five-year agreement that guarantees better pay for all workers, eliminates the two-tier wage 22.4 job classification, increases the number of full-time jobs, addresses safety and health concerns around heat illness, and provides stronger protections against managerial harassment.

UPS made more than $100 billion last year alone.

