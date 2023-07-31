UPS TEAMSTERS LOCAL UNIONS ENDORSE TENTATIVE AGREEMENT

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

31 Jul, 2023, 17:46 ET

Locals Representing 340K UPS Workers Nearly Unanimously Recommend Contract

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters local unions representing 340,000 full- and part-time workers at UPS voted 161-1 on Monday to endorse the tentative agreement reached with the delivery giant on July 25 and recommend its passage by the full membership.

Of the 176 local unions with UPS members, 14 affiliates failed to show up to a meeting in Washington, DC, to review the tentative agreement.

At least two representatives from all other local unions discussed more than 60 changes and improvements to the UPS Teamsters National Master Agreement, the largest private-sector collective bargaining agreement in North America. The gains achieved during negotiations, which occurred regionally and nationally since January, are larger and more lucrative than any previous Teamsters contract at UPS. The tentative agreement, valued at $30 billion, establishes record wage increases for all workers for the life of the contract, installation of air conditioning in new vehicles, the end of an unfair two-tier wage system, catch-up raises for part-timers, Martin Luther King Day as a paid holiday for the first time, new language to prevent forced overtime on days off, and other huge wins.

Now that local unions have nearly unanimously endorsed the tentative agreement, all rank-and-file UPS Teamsters will have the chance to vote on ratification from August 3-22.

"The entire UPS Teamsters National Negotiating Committee stands behind this historic contract and our UPS local unions have resoundingly voted to endorse it," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Our tentative agreement is richer, stronger, and more far-reaching than any settlement ever negotiated in the history of American organized labor. The Teamsters are immensely proud of reaching agreement with UPS to improve the lives of our members, their families, and working people across the country."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.2 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected] 

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

