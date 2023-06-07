UPSTREAM'S PILLARS WITH PURPOSE AWARDS $13,500 TO NONPROFITS ASSISTING WITH MISSISSIPPI TORNADO RECOVERY

Upstream operates more than 50 physical therapy clinics in the state

AMORY, Miss., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The charitable arm of Upstream Rehabilitation, the nation's largest outpatient physical therapy provider, has donated $13,500 to three nonprofits that assisted with this spring's tornado recovery efforts in Mississippi.

Upstream operates more than 50 clinics in Mississippi under the Elite Physical Therapy, BenchMark Physical Therapy, Beyond Therapy for Kids and Results Physiotherapy brands.

The donations were made through Upstream's Pillars with Purpose, which awarded:

  • $5,000 to Samaritan's Purse, a nondenominational evangelical Christian organization, to help with the cost of providing reinforced mobile homes to dozens of homeowners displaced by the March tornadoes.

  • $5,000 to First Baptist Church Rolling Fork, which has helped residents in that town cover the costs of short-term housing, storage units, clothing and other daily needs resulting from the storms.

  • $3,500 to Mercy Chefs, a faith-based disaster and humanitarian relief organization that provided meals to first responders in Rolling Fork in the immediate aftermath of the tornadoes.

Michael Putt, Upstream's regional vice president for Mississippi, attended a May 19 event in Amory in which he presented a check to Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse.

Praising the work performed by the recipient organizations, Putt said, "These are people you want to help. It's the nature of our business and our associates to do what we can to make lives better."

Since its inception in 2018, Upstream's Pillars with Purpose (pillarswithpurpose.org) has provided more than $1 million to people and communities in need. The mission of the associate-driven charitable program is to create lasting, positive change in Upstream communities and around the world.

The Birmingham, Ala.-based Upstream Rehabilitation family of brands comprises more than 1,200 clinics in 28 states.

