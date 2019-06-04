Uptake in Novel Wearables and Smart Home Devices to Boost Plastics and Polymers in Consumer Electronics Sector Growth Prospects

Partnerships to develop and promote adoption of greener, sustainable materials and bio-based alternatives will augment growth opportunities, finds Frost & Sullivan

LONDON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the global plastics and polymers in consumer electronics applications market, the collaborative development of application-specific grades, novel offerings, easier access to low-cost internet connectivity, and efficacious substitutes are key factors poised to ignite fresh growth opportunities and transform the industry. Furthermore, a growing emphasis on the incorporation of post-consumer recyclates will advance the adoption of eco-design principles and impact the consumption and inter-material dynamics across a range of consumer electronic devices. Also, the increasing proliferation of novel wearables and smart home devices is set to create avenues for growth in an otherwise mature market dominated by conventional electronic devices.

"Global consumer electronics manufacturers are increasingly partnering with material suppliers to develop greener, sustainable materials and bio-based alternatives," said Gautam Rashingkar, Research Analyst, Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure & Mobility. "There is also a renewed focus on the life cycle of materials in order to minimise the carbon footprint and better manage end-of-life concerns associated with the end product."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Plastics and Polymers in the Global Consumer Electronics Market, Forecast to 2025, presents growth trends, drivers, market dynamics, and regulatory aspects across applications, including wearables, computing devices, TVs, mobile phones, audio devices, and cameras and camcorders. Key materials reviewed include polycarbonate and ABS blends (PC/ABS), polycarbonate (PC), polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), and thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs).

Players can make the most of growth opportunities in the market by:

Adhering to stringent regulations and standards set forth by respective regulatory bodies.

Developing differentiated product offerings characterised by specific functionalities and properties.

Collaborating with value-chain partners to develop specific grades that ensure optimum efficiency, weight savings, balance of aesthetics and functionality. For instance, wearables are expected to offer significant material development opportunities.

Partnering with OEMs to quantify the environmental impact of the end product and assess the contribution of substitutes.

Strengthening electronics-specific material business strategies and portfolios in countries such as Vietnam , India , and Mexico , where significant electronics manufacturing investments are expected.

"Although there are significant growth opportunities, there are also growing concerns regarding the accumulation of electronic waste and use of recycled plastic resins containing legacy additives," noted Rashingkar. "Furthermore, dwindling sales of conventional desktop PCs, which account for a significant share of market volume, and increased adoption of non-plastic alternatives such as glass and aluminium, among other materials for certain high-end applications, are key factors that are expected to impede market growth."

Plastics and Polymers in the Global Consumer Electronics Market, Forecast to 2025 is part of Frost & Sullivan's Chemicals & Materials in Infrastructure and Mobility research and analysis available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organization identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

Plastics and Polymers in the Global Consumer Electronics Market, Forecast to 2025

ME4C-39

