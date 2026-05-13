Upwork Inc. Investigation Initiated: Levi & Korsinsky Investigates the Officers and Directors of Upwork Inc. (UPWK)

Upwork Inc. guided investors toward 6%-8% revenue growth for 2026 on its Q4 2025 earnings call -- weeks later, the Company slashed its outlook and shares dropped 19%.

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders who held Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) stock lost approximately 19% of their investment value in a single session after the Company reported Q1 2026 results that fell short of expectations and cut the very guidance it had issued weeks earlier. Those who suffered losses on their UPWK investment are encouraged to submit their information to Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

On February 9, 2026, during the Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO Hayden Brown told investors Upwork expected to "accelerate growth and generate strong margins in 2026." On the same call, CFO Erica Gessert added that for full-year 2026, the Company expected "GSV growth in the range of 4% to 6% and revenue growth in the range of 6% to 8%." Later, on May 7, 2026, the Company sharply reduced its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $760 million - $790 million, and UPWK shares fell about 19% after the announcement.

Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether the February 2026 guidance was issued without a reasonable basis. The gap between the projected 6%-8% revenue growth range and the subsequent downward revision raises the question of what was known internally at the time the guidance was communicated to investors.

If you purchased UPWK shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your rights with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP | Top 50 Securities Firm | (212) 363-7500 | www.zlk.com

Frequently Asked Questions About the UPWK Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Upwork's February 2026 forward guidance -- projecting 4%-6% GSV growth and 6%-8% revenue growth for full-year 2026 -- was issued with a reasonable basis. When Q1 2026 results missed expectations and guidance was cut, the stock declined approximately 19%.

Q: How much did UPWK stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 19% in a single trading session after Upwork reported Q1 2026 results and lowered its prior outlook.

Q: What do UPWK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential recovery.

Q: What if I already sold my UPWK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UPWK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP