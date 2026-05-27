Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Upwork Inc. reported 4% revenue growth and 27% adjusted EBITDA margin on its Q4 2025 earnings call -- After Q1 2026 results and a guidance cut, UPWK shares later fell 19%.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investors in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) lost up to 19% of their holdings after the Company's Q1 2026 earnings revealed weakening fundamentals that had been obscured by prior reporting. Shareholders who lost money on UPWK are encouraged to submit their information now to discuss their legal rights . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

During the Q4 2025 earnings call on February 9, 2026, CEO Hayden Brown told investors the Company achieved revenue growth of 4% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27%. Similarly, CFO Erica Gessert stated Q4 adjusted EBITDA was $53 million which "exceeded the high end of our Q4 guidance range." Levi & Korsinsky is investigating whether Upwork Inc.'s public statements to investors may have contained materially inaccurate financial metrics that did not align with the Company's own regulatory filings.

If you purchased Upwork Inc. shares and suffered a loss, click here to discuss your legal options with Levi & Korsinsky . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the UPWK Investigation

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the UPWK investigation? A: Investors who purchased UPWK stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Upwork made materially false or misleading statements regarding its revenue growth rate and adjusted EBITDA margin. When Q1 2026 results revealed weakening fundamentals, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did UPWK stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 19% after the Company disclosed Q1 2026 results that revealed the scope of prior overstatements. Investors who purchased shares at inflated prices may be entitled to recovery.

Q: What do UPWK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my UPWK shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought UPWK and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions. If legal action is later pursued, the overwhelming majority of affected investors never appear in court either.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected] \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP