URAC Earns Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- URAC is honored to be recognized as a recipient of Modern Healthcare's inaugural Best in Business Award. The non-profit is one of just 25 organizations, including Oracle and Amazon Pharmacy, who received the award for driving innovation, efficiency and excellence in the health care industry.

"This recognition is an external validation of the work from everyone at URAC in advancing innovation in health care and improving health outcomes for all," said Dr. Shawn Griffin, President and CEO of URAC. "We're proud of and grateful for everyone who makes this important work possible."

URAC's recognition as one of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business highlights its transformative impact on health care quality, equity and innovation. With nearly 50 accreditation programs developed in collaboration with diverse industry stakeholders, URAC sets trusted benchmarks for quality and accountability in health care. Its commitment to continuous improvement has resulted in a 25% reduction in accreditation timelines, enabling quicker adoption of standards that enhance patient care. URAC also drives systemic change through policy engagement and groundbreaking programs like Mental Health at Work, Health Equity and Community Health Worker accreditations, addressing critical challenges in health care with innovative solutions.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes and delivering real impact in the health care industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing health care solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency."

