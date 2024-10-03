Urban Air Adventure Park Accelerates Expansion into Multiple New Markets

Family Entertainment Center Franchise Thrives in Real Estate Market to Secure New Leases

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park, the world's leading indoor adventure park operator and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has experienced a strong first three quarters for real estate in 2024, signing numerous leases for new locations nationwide. In what is considered the most competitive real estate market in the past 20 years, Urban Air continues to demonstrate innovation and flexibility, finding creative ways to fit its parks into prime spaces.

Leases have been secured for Urban Air parks in the following markets, with construction already underway in some of these locations:

Arlington Heights, IL

Valparaiso, IN

Grand Rapids, MI

Nashua, NH

Henrietta, NY

Sioux Falls, SD

Odessa, TX

Short Pump - Glen Allen, VA

- Tukwila, WA

Everett, WA

"We're excited to bring our park experience to even more families nationwide with this latest expansion," said Jeff Palla, Brand President of Urban Air Adventure Parks. "Our growth is fueled by the dedication of our franchisees, who are passionate about creating memorable experiences for families, along with the hard work of our real estate team in securing top-tier locations."

Urban Air is the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air's Sky Rider, Adventure Slides, Battle Beams, laser tag, dodgeball courts, electric Go-Karting, obstacle courses and more. Every park also offers an easy-to-execute, state-of-the-art, fast-casual café.

"Our adaptability has allowed us to expand into the best communities and serve even more families," said Ryan Slemons, Chief Development Officer of Unleashed Brands. "We're committed to bringing the Urban Air experience to more locations, and our ability to innovate, be flexible, and adjust our footprint helps us achieve that in today's challenging real estate environment."

The fast-growing brand was just listed this month as No. 135 in the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list, an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. Urban Air has also continually ranked as the No. 1 entertainment franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine's Annual Franchise 500 list, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

To learn more about Urban Air and its franchising opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/.

