Urban Air Adventure Park Soars Into Port Richey With Grand Opening

PORT RICHEY, Fla., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Air Adventure Park is pleased to announce the grand opening of the new Port Richey location at 9560 US-19. The grand opening festivities will kick off on Friday, February 7 at 5 p.m. with a special VIP event for first responders and their families as well as active duty military and their families. The doors will open to the public for the first time on Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m. The first 200 grand opening attendees in line can receive free basic access to the park for a year with the purchase of an Ultimate or Platinum Pass.

"Our team is very excited to be adding over a hundred jobs to the Port Richey area," said Aaron Weigel, Urban Air Port Richey General Manager.

Open seven days a week, Urban Air's newest location is more than a trampoline park. The park is home to many adventure attractions - ranging from SpinZone Bumper Cars, Virtual Reality Games, Sky Rider, Climbing Walls, Warrior Obstacle Course, Leap of Faith, Wipe Out and more! Urban Air Port Richey will also boast free Wi-Fi and house a full-service café. Regular park hours are Sunday 10a.m.-8p.m., Monday-Thursday 4p.m.- 8p.m. Friday 1p.m.-10p.m., and Saturday 10a.m. - 10p.m.

Urban Air Adventure Park has been voted BEST Gym In America for Kids by Shape Magazine, BEST Place To Take Energetic Kids and BEST Trampoline Parks. You can check out all the awards the parks have received on the Awards page of the Urban Air website.

Please visit our Facebook page at Urban Air Port Richey for more information on the Grand Opening.

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK

Urban Air is the Nation's #1 destination for family fun featuring a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. Urban Air Adventure Park is the perfect venue for kids' birthday parties , church events , corporate gatherings or a day out for some family fun. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities please visit www.UrbanAirParks.com

