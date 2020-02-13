Urban Armor Gear Expands with Launch of Backpacks, Dopp Kit and Laptop Sleeves

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of lightweight mobile device cases, is proud to announce a new line of soft goods, including backpacks, a dopp kit, and tech sleeves.

Known for offering the best available protection for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories, UAG has applied its proven design approach in developing a new line of weather-proof and wear-resistant backpacks, dopp kits and sleeves made for everyday use and travel.

Standard Issue 24-liter backpack

The Standard Issue 24-liter backpack is perfect for the weekend warrior and on-the-go traveler, offering ample room for the essentials and then some. With details like multiple compartments at different easy access points, a chest strap, and ergonomic design, the Standard Issue backpack gives you the freedom to carry and protect your gear, wherever you may go.

UAG's universal Dopp Kit is compact enough to fit in your bag or backpack while keeping essentials like headphones, lip balm, toothbrush, and other travel items safe.

The new tech sleeves protect your laptop or tablet from everyday wear and tear to keep your gear looking new. UAG's design provides military-grade protection in 11", 13", and 15" sizes.

"People have come to trust the UAG brand for protection.The soft goods line continues to carry our design philosophy, functional for everyday use and built to take you further in your travel and adventure," said Carly Joosten, Director of Product Marketing at UAG.

Standard Issue Backpack

Available colorways: Black Midnight Camo, Orange Midnight Camo, Grey Midnight Camo

Price: $99.95 / €99.99

24-liter capacity

Weatherproof zippers and rugged wear-resistant materials

Sturdy, clamshell structured body that stands on its own

Multiple compartments for laptop, tablet, and accessories

Ergonomic, molded padding for maximum comfort

Pass-through strap to securely attach to rolling luggage

Dopp Kit

Colorway: Black Midnight Camo

Price: $24.95 / €24.99

Wear-resistant interior & exterior

Dual carrying strap options

Zippered inner compartment

Reinforced base support

Laptop Sleeves

Sizes:

Small – fits most devices up to 11"

Medium – fits most devices up to 13"

Large – fist most devices up to 15"

Large with handle – fist most devices up to 15"

Colorways: Black, Magma

Price:

Small - $54.95 / €29.99

/ €29.99 Medium - $59.95 / €39.99

/ €39.99 Large: - $59.95 / €39.99

/ €39.99 Large with handle: $59.95 / €39.99

Features:

Water-resistant materials

Interior mesh pocket

Tactile grip

Easy Access

Internal straps to hold device in place

Meets military drop test standards

About Urban Armor Gear:

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

