Urban Armor Gear Expands with Launch of Backpacks, Dopp Kit and Laptop Sleeves
Leader in Rugged Tech Protection Launches Everyday Necessities Designed to Carry and Protect Gear
Feb 13, 2020, 08:39 ET
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of lightweight mobile device cases, is proud to announce a new line of soft goods, including backpacks, a dopp kit, and tech sleeves.
Known for offering the best available protection for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and accessories, UAG has applied its proven design approach in developing a new line of weather-proof and wear-resistant backpacks, dopp kits and sleeves made for everyday use and travel.
The Standard Issue 24-liter backpack is perfect for the weekend warrior and on-the-go traveler, offering ample room for the essentials and then some. With details like multiple compartments at different easy access points, a chest strap, and ergonomic design, the Standard Issue backpack gives you the freedom to carry and protect your gear, wherever you may go.
UAG's universal Dopp Kit is compact enough to fit in your bag or backpack while keeping essentials like headphones, lip balm, toothbrush, and other travel items safe.
The new tech sleeves protect your laptop or tablet from everyday wear and tear to keep your gear looking new. UAG's design provides military-grade protection in 11", 13", and 15" sizes.
"People have come to trust the UAG brand for protection.The soft goods line continues to carry our design philosophy, functional for everyday use and built to take you further in your travel and adventure," said Carly Joosten, Director of Product Marketing at UAG.
Standard Issue Backpack
Available colorways: Black Midnight Camo, Orange Midnight Camo, Grey Midnight Camo
Price: $99.95 / €99.99
- 24-liter capacity
- Weatherproof zippers and rugged wear-resistant materials
- Sturdy, clamshell structured body that stands on its own
- Multiple compartments for laptop, tablet, and accessories
- Ergonomic, molded padding for maximum comfort
- Pass-through strap to securely attach to rolling luggage
Dopp Kit
Colorway: Black Midnight Camo
Price: $24.95 / €24.99
- Wear-resistant interior & exterior
- Dual carrying strap options
- Zippered inner compartment
- Reinforced base support
Laptop Sleeves
Sizes:
- Small – fits most devices up to 11"
- Medium – fits most devices up to 13"
- Large – fist most devices up to 15"
- Large with handle – fist most devices up to 15"
Colorways: Black, Magma
Price:
- Small - $54.95 / €29.99
- Medium - $59.95 / €39.99
- Large: - $59.95 / €39.99
- Large with handle: $59.95 / €39.99
Features:
- Water-resistant materials
- Interior mesh pocket
- Tactile grip
- Easy Access
- Internal straps to hold device in place
- Meets military drop test standards
About Urban Armor Gear:
Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.
Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.
