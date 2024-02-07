Urban Growers Collective Founders Announce Leadership Transition

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Growers Collective (UGC) , a pioneering force in sustainable urban agriculture and community development, is today announcing a significant leadership transition as co-founder/co-CEO Laurell Sims steps down from her role. Co-founder/Co-CEO Erika Allen has assumed the position of sole CEO, continuing the organization's steadfast commitment to its mission of fostering sustainable urban agriculture, food justice, and community empowerment in the Chicago area.

Urban Growers Collective now operates eight urban farms on 11 acres of land predominantly located on Chicago's South Side. Co-founded by Erika Allen and Laurell Sims in 2017, UGC's purpose is to demonstrate the development of community-based food systems and to support communities in developing their own systems where food is grown, prepared and distributed within the community itself.

"Urban Growers Collective remains dedicated to creating positive change through urban agriculture and community development, and I look forward to building upon our successes and the vibrant partnerships we've established," said CEO Erika Allen.

"Erika Allen and Laurell Sims's combined vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the organization, and we are confident in Erika's ability to guide UGC into its next phase of growth and impact. We offer our deepest gratitude to Laurell Sims for her dedication, passion and significant contributions to UGC," said Erika Dudley, UGC Board President.

Urban Growers Collective is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable urban agriculture, food justice and community development in Chicago. UGC empowers communities to grow their own food, fostering resilience and positive change in urban environments.

