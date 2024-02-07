Urban Growers Collective Founders Announce Leadership Transition

News provided by

Urban Growers Collective

07 Feb, 2024, 08:31 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Growers Collective (UGC), a pioneering force in sustainable urban agriculture and community development, is today announcing a significant leadership transition as co-founder/co-CEO Laurell Sims steps down from her role. Co-founder/Co-CEO Erika Allen has assumed the position of sole CEO, continuing the organization's steadfast commitment to its mission of fostering sustainable urban agriculture, food justice, and community empowerment in the Chicago area.

Urban Growers Collective now operates eight urban farms on 11 acres of land predominantly located on Chicago's South Side. Co-founded by Erika Allen and Laurell Sims in 2017, UGC's purpose is to demonstrate the development of community-based food systems and to support communities in developing their own systems where food is grown, prepared and distributed within the community itself.

"Urban Growers Collective remains dedicated to creating positive change through urban agriculture and community development, and I look forward to building upon our successes and the vibrant partnerships we've established," said CEO Erika Allen.

"Erika Allen and Laurell Sims's combined vision and leadership have been instrumental in shaping the organization, and we are confident in Erika's ability to guide UGC into its next phase of growth and impact. We offer our deepest gratitude to Laurell Sims for her dedication, passion and significant contributions to UGC," said Erika Dudley, UGC Board President.

About Urban Growers Collective
Urban Growers Collective is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable urban agriculture, food justice and community development in Chicago. UGC empowers communities to grow their own food, fostering resilience and positive change in urban environments.

Media Contact:
Dana Swinney
myWHY Agency
3122911099
372476@email4pr.com

SOURCE Urban Growers Collective

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.