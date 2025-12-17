Urban Growers Collective Issues 2021-2024 Impact Report

Community support sets the stage for UGC's bold 2026 growth

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Growers Collective (UGC), a Black–woman–led nonprofit at the forefront of community-driven food, climate and economic solutions, has released its 2021-2024 Impact Report detailing transformative outcomes that offer a replicable blueprint for cities across the country.

Communities are confronting a resurgence of long-standing inequities in education, public health, economic opportunity and environmental resilience throughout the nation. These systemic challenges, rooted in historic injustices, demand localized, community-led responses that can scale. UGC's work demonstrates how neighborhood-driven infrastructure, culturally grounded training and regenerative agriculture can address inequities at their root while building long-term stability and opportunity.

Between 2021 and 2024, UGC's impact in Chicago was significant:

89,000+ pounds of produce cultivated

154 varieties of crops grown

Nearly 40,000 customers served through its Fresh Moves Mobile Market, CSA shares and farm stands

The organization's capacity was especially evident during the COVID-19 response, underscoring the essential role of hyper-local food systems during crisis:

131,300+ points of community engagement delivered

$378,638 in Fresh Moves vouchers redeemed

75,000+ produce boxes and prepared meals distributed

Beyond food access, UGC has emerged as a national leader in workforce development for the green economy. Over the last four years, the organization trained 850 participants through its Youth Corps, Grower Apprenticeships, Herbalism Apprenticeships and internship programs. With 2,300 volunteers, 39 staff members, and partnerships with 50+ Chicago organizations, 11 national collaborators, and 124 funders, UGC continues to build a cross-sector ecosystem advancing racial, economic and climate justice.

"Our current food, education and economic systems were built over generations in silos, which have resulted in stark contrasts in who has access to fresh foods, and it will take community-powered innovation to continue to meet both current hunger needs and innovate for the future," said Erika Allen, CEO of Urban Growers Collective. "Our recent Impact Report shows what becomes possible when the community leads, when we have consistent access to land, tools, knowledge and resources. What we're doing in Chicago is offering cities and communities, urban and rural, across the U.S. a roadmap for healthier, more resilient and more equitable futures."

Looking ahead, UGC is preparing to open its first organizational headquarters in a historic building at 601 W. 81st Street in Chicago, a move that will expand the organization's capacity to drive innovation in climate economy enterprise development, hands-on education, youth employment pathways and community-centered healing and cultural programming.

Additionally, UGC seeks to expand its Green Era Campus to continue providing education and agricultural applications within the pioneering circular system that converts organic waste into renewable natural gas and nutrient-rich soil. The mission is to continue inspiring and supporting the next generation of green tech entrepreneurs. This model not only diverts waste from landfills but also strengthens local food production, illustrating how regenerative, closed-loop systems can benefit public health and economic mobility. This work exemplifies how cities can build resilience through integrated climate, food and workforce infrastructure.

Currently, amid rising food costs and ongoing SNAP-related uncertainties, UGC urges supporters nationwide to help strengthen equitable food pathways and invest in community leadership. Thanks to a generous donor, all contributions made to UGC through December 31, 2025, will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $20,000, doubling the impact of every gift. Donations can be made HERE.

About Urban Growers Collective

Urban Growers Collective (UGC) is a Black-woman-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Chicago, working to build a more just and equitable local food system. Our approach trains and educates the next generation of farmers and food system innovators, stimulating local economies to create measurable public health improvements.

Rooted in growing food, our mission is to cultivate nourishing environments which support health, economic development, healing, and creativity through urban agriculture.

For more information, including opportunities to volunteer or to purchase their produce, visit urbangrowerscollective.org.

Media Inquiries

Dana Swinney

Senior Publicist, myWHY Agency

312-291-1099

[email protected]

SOURCE Urban Growers Collective