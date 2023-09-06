Urban Institute's WorkRise Announces New Resource on Economic Mobility in Labor Market

News provided by

The Urban Institute

06 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WorkRise announced the launch of Working Knowledge, a new online resource exploring policies, practices, and solutions to support workers' advancement in the labor market.

Continue Reading
WorkRise, a project of the Urban Institute
WorkRise, a project of the Urban Institute

Working Knowledge features accessible summaries of the latest research, in-depth articles, interviews with key changemakers, and a curated selection of news stories and events. It serves as a one-stop shop for decisionmakers in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors who are making and shaping policies, offering rigorous evidence translated for their needs and presented in a format they can use for action. Members of the media can expect top-notch data that are ready to amplify with audiences interested in keeping up with best practices for creating and sustaining quality jobs.

"With the labor market in flux, economic decisionmakers need a trusted source of high-quality research and information about what works to improve work and help more people climb the economic ladder—especially for populations who have long struggled to get ahead," said Todd Greene, WorkRise's executive director. "As workers face challenges to advancing out of low-wage jobs, Working Knowledge serves as an essential resource for stakeholders who are eager to change the status quo."

With its continually growing body of content, Working Knowledge builds a deeper understanding of opportunities working people need and evidence-based solutions to build a more equitable, resilient labor market. Learn more about this new resource by visiting https://www.workingknowledge.info.

About WorkRise

WorkRise is a research-to-action network focused on jobs, workers, and mobility hosted by the Urban Institute. WorkRise seeks to create a more equitable and resilient labor market that expands opportunity and strengthens economic mobility for low-wage workers. WorkRise pursues its mission by investing in research on promising practices, programs, and policies aimed at creating economic security and mobility for workers, particularly Black, Latinx, and Indigenous people, women, immigrants, and others facing historic and structural disadvantages. WorkRise convenes stakeholders across silos to develop data-driven solutions for private and public sector leaders to implement and scale to transform the lives of workers and families.

SOURCE The Urban Institute

Also from this source

WorkRise de Urban Institute anuncia un nuevo recurso sobre movilidad económica en el mercado laboral

城市研究所的WorkRise公布有关劳动力市场经济流动性的新资源

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.