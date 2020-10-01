Urban League Los Angeles and Antioch University Partner To Provide Mentorship and Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Antioch University and Los Angeles Urban League have partnered to offer scholarships for the members of Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals (LAULYP). Active members of LAULYP are eligible to receive their first-course tuition-free. In addition, active members who also serve as mentors in the Antioch University/Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals Student Mentor Program will also be eligible to receive the last course tuition-free.

"We are thrilled to partner with Los Angeles Urban League," said Mark Hower, Provost and CEO of Antioch University Los Angeles. "The Urban League Young Professionals are an exceptional group, and we are honored that they will be mentoring our students of color to help support their academic success and promote their professional growth."

"The Los Angeles Urban League is delighted to be partnering with Antioch University to offer programming for young professional individuals. As we solidify this relationship which will also benefit our Los Angeles Urban League Young Professional members, we recognize that our mutual commitment with Antioch University to solve social, educational and economic challenges will be a gift to the communities we serve," said Michael Lawson, President and CEO of Los Angeles Urban League. "Educating and uniquely serving our respective stakeholders are congruent to our missions."

Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals are committed to corporate, social, and community contributions to enhance the African-American business climate in Los Angeles. LAULYP hosted a virtual panel on August 22, 2020, for Antioch's students of color to provide the students the opportunity to hear from the game-changing leaders of LAULYP. The panel members, who are all from different industries, spoke on how they navigated through their college career, found their way in Corporate America, and how they continue to strive and thrive through the social and political issues that impact our society.



"The Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals is honored to partner with Antioch University as we support their students on their collegiate journey. It is my desire as President that through this partnership, students will be well equipped to conquer the ever-changing demands of the workforce. We believe this relationship will be rewarding for both organizations by creating impactful connections through our collaboration and mentorship," said Ashley McCullough, President of the Los Angeles Urban League Young Professionals.

Members of the Urban League Young Professionals can choose from classes at Antioch Online, which includes bachelor's degree completion programs, master's degrees in business, humanities, human services administration, nonprofit management, social sciences, and a doctorate in education. On-Campus programs are held at Antioch's Los Angeles campus located in Culver City. Classes include bachelor's degree completion programs, teacher credentialing, and master's degrees in clinical psychology, education, urban sustainability, and a low-residency MFA in creative writing.

The National Urban League focuses on four empowerment areas – education, jobs, housing, and health – for the underserved in the United States. This aligns with Antioch University's mission to provide learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice

About Los Angeles Urban League: For 100 years, Los Angeles Urban League has served as a powerful advocate for African-Americans and other minorities by ensuring our communities have access to careers with living wages, opportunities to start and grow businesses, and clear pathways to personal and professional growth. https://laul.org/

About Antioch University: Antioch University provides learner-centered education to empower students with the knowledge and skills to lead meaningful lives and to advance social, racial, economic, and environmental justice. Inspired by the work of pioneering educator Horace Mann, Antioch University includes a Graduate School of Leadership and Change; Antioch Online; and campuses in Keene, New Hampshire; Los Angeles; Santa Barbara; and Seattle. A bold and enduring source of innovation in higher education, Antioch University is a private, nonprofit, 501(c)3 institution and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. www.antioch.edu

