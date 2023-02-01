OnPoint's Refer a Friend campaigns have raised more than $296,250 for six non-profit organizations since 2018

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union today kicked off its Refer a Friend non-profit campaign to benefit one of the region's oldest civil rights and social service organizations.

OnPoint selected Urban League of Portland for the campaign that runs February 1 through March 31. Refer a Friend provides members with the opportunity to support local community organizations while introducing friends and family to OnPoint's full range of financial services.

Urban League of Portland is recipient of OnPoint’s membership campaign

Founded in 1945, the Urban League of Portland invests in and provides programs for areas that affect the social and economic security of Black families in Oregon and SW Washington. Those include:

Multicultural Senior Center, a Northeast Portland activity center that provides healthcare and preventative services, transportation and community connections

activity center that provides healthcare and preventative services, transportation and community connections Workforce development, including job fairs and skills training

Academic support for middle schoolers, such as paid internships

Advocacy and civic engagement to influence public policy and legislation to promote racial equity

"Our programs have played a crucial role in improving the civil rights and social justice for Oregon and Southwest Washington's Black community since our founding," said Julia Delgado, Vice President, Urban League of Portland. "The support from OnPoint and its members will enable us to build upon our work and continue providing services and programs to help our region's Black community achieve equality in education, employment, health, economic security and quality of life."

$50 for referring members, $50 for new members, $50 for the Urban League

OnPoint's Refer a Friend incentivizes OnPoint members year-round to recommend the credit union to their friends, family or business associates by giving $50 to both the new and referring member when an account is opened. At select times throughout the year, OnPoint donates an additional $50 to local non-profits for each new account opened through Refer a Friend.

"We must continue to come together to remove barriers and actively create opportunities for underrepresented communities," said Jo Davis, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program Manager, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "We are proud to build on our support of the Urban League of Portland through our Refer a Friend program and advance its critical work in our fight for racial equity in Oregon and Southwest Washington."

OnPoint's last Refer a Friend campaign, held in September/October 2022, raised more than $33,850 for JoyRx | Children's Cancer Association. Since the beginning of the Refer a Friend program in 2018, OnPoint has donated $296,250 to six organizations through eight different campaigns. OnPoint members who are interested in learning more can visit www.onpointcu.com/rates-rewards/refer-a-friend/, or stop by their local OnPoint branch.

In November 2022, OnPoint announced donations of $2.3 million to more than 377 non-profits in Oregon and Southwest Washington, with more than $695,000 pledged to organizations focused on diversity, equity and inclusion. Visit www.onpointcu.com/community-giving to learn more about OnPoint's support of local organizations like the Urban League of Portland.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 500,000 members and with assets of $9.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT URBAN LEAGUE OF PORTLAND

Empowering Black communities in Oregon and Southwest Washington since 1945. Urban League is one of Oregon's oldest civil rights and social service organizations, empowering African-Americans and others to achieve equality in education, employment, health, economic security and quality of life. We do this by investing in stable housing; through workforce development; community health; education and well-being; for our youth, adults and seniors. Our culturally specific programs and services, combined with our powerful advocacy and civic engagement, empowers Black communities to thrive across Oregon and SW Washington.

SOURCE OnPoint Community Credit Union