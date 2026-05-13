Urban Outfitters and DoorDash Partner to Bring On-Demand Style to Gen Z

The partnership launches just in time for graduation season with "Deliver Joy," an experiential campaign centered on style, celebration, and self-expression

PHILADELPHIA, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters is thrilled to announce a nationwide partnership with DoorDash, the local commerce platform that connects consumers with the best of their neighborhoods. The partnership marks UO's expansion into on-demand retail, bringing the brand's coveted assortment to customers with greater speed and convenience.

Urban Outfitters x DoorDash

Consumers can now shop Urban Outfitters' fashion, accessories, beauty, gifting, and lifestyle assortment directly through DoorDash. With nearly 2 in 5 Gen Z consumers ordering delivery weekly according to YouGov data, the partnership is designed to help customers access the styles and essentials they want for everything from graduation celebrations to last-minute plans.

"At UO, we want to stay in sync with how our customers shop, and live their lives" said Urban Outfitters President, Shea Jensen. "We are excited to partner with DoorDash, and our hope is that UO is more accessible and available to our customers. Door Dash is another example of how we are meeting our customers on their terms."

To celebrate the launch, Urban Outfitters and DoorDash will roll out "Deliver Joy," a multi-touchpoint program featuring immersive activations, exclusive offers, and graduation-focused experiences nationwide, including:

Immersive Activations: A series of experiential activations nationwide will celebrate the partnership through surprise-and-delight experiences taking place throughout May.

A series of experiential activations nationwide will celebrate the partnership through surprise-and-delight experiences taking place throughout May. Exclusive Launch Offer: Eligible customers can receive 30% off orders with a subtotal of $50 or more, up to $30 off, exclusively through DoorDash from May 13 through May 27 using promo code URBANSAVE30.*

The momentum continues with "Special Delivery," Urban Outfitters' annual graduation initiative, where the brand responds to thousands of organic graduation invites through meaningful and connected ways. Started in 2025 with more than 1,000 curated UO deliveries, this year Special Delivery evolves in partnership with DoorDash to continue the brand's goal of showing up in the moments that matter most, creating campaigns that are felt and experienced rather than just seen.

Customers can shop Urban Outfitters on DoorDash starting today by downloading the DoorDash app and visiting Urban Outfitters' storefront here.

ABOUT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

ABOUT DOORDASH

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to more than 40 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of local commerce and broaden access to opportunity. With a growing international presence that now includes Deliveroo and Wolt, DoorDash combines global scale with local expertise to serve communities around the world.

*Get 30% off on orders of $50+ from Urban Outfitters with code URBANSAVE30. Up to $30 off. Now - 05/27. Get 30% off on orders $50+ from Urban Outfitters with code URBANSAVE30. Up to $30 off. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $50, excluding taxes and fees. Use code URBANSAVE30 at checkout to redeem. Offer valid from 05/13/2026 through 05/27/2026, or while supplies last. Valid only at participating Urban Outfitters locations. Fees, including service fee, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Terms apply. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $50, excluding taxes and fees. Offer valid on 05/13/26 - 05/27/26, or while supplies last. Valid for one (1) promotional redemptions per customer. Not available on pickup orders. In-store exchanges only. Returns will not be accepted. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. DoubleDash promotions apply only to your DoubleDash add-on order, not your primary order. DoubleDash orders are not valid for the purchase of alcohol. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at drd.sh/qnAXuU.

SOURCE Urban Outfitters