Urban Outfitters Launches Vans 'On Rotation' Experience as Footwear Emerges as a Core Growth Category

The latest installment of the retailer's experiential platform brings Vans' 60th anniversary "Off The Wall" campaign to life while spotlighting UO's expanding role as a destination for footwear

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Urban Outfitters announces the latest installment of its experiential retail platform, On Rotation, partnering with the original action sports footwear leader, Vans to bring the brand's 60th Anniversary "Off The Wall" campaign to life in stores and online.

The collaboration arrives as Urban Outfitters continues to expand its footwear business, strengthening its position as a go-to destination for the categories and items that define its customers' personal style.

Urban Outfitters x Vans

"Vans is an iconic brand that our customers love, and we're excited to partner with them for On Rotation," says Bijon Javadzadeh, GMM of Men's and Footwear at Urban Outfitters. "With our customer at the center, experiences and brands like this help us excite Gen Z and meet their growing demand for head-to-toe styling."

Through initiatives like On Rotation, UO aims to connect with customers in the moments and places that matter most, staying in sync with how they live and shop today. Following successful installations with Nike and UGG in 2025, Vans becomes the third footwear partner to take over the concept amidst their 60th Anniversary.

Debuting at Urban Outfitters' Herald Square location, the shop-in-shop features custom-built structures integrating live camera feeds, campaign imagery, and layered product moments. The installment features musicians Thomas Day and Juliet Ivy, marking the first time the On Rotation series has incorporated talent.

The curated Vans assortment spans sneakers, apparel, and accessories, with highlights including the Vans Authentic Checkerboard Sneaker, Premium Super Lowpro Trainer Sneaker, and Authentic Boat Shoe Sneaker. Standout apparel and accessory styles include denim workwear jackets, loose camo shorts, canvas zip totes, jockey hats, and laces. The installation will roll out across five key doors following Herald Square (NYC), including San Diego Fashion Valley (CA), Cherry Creek (CO), Brea Mall (CA), and King of Prussia (PA).

