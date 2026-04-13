Urban Outfitters Welcomes Sol de Janeiro to Its Growing Beauty Category, Deepening the Beauty Brand's Presence in Lifestyle Retail

The partnership reflects a shared understanding of how Gen Z engages with beauty today, where fashion, culture, and daily ritual intersect. Insights from UO Insiders, the brand's network of 10,000+ Gen Z shoppers, students, and influencers, identify skincare, fragrance, and suncare as top daily-use categories, signaling a broader shift toward wellness and fragrance as a key vehicle for self-expression. As UO continues to expand its beauty and wellness assortment, the addition of Sol de Janeiro builds on this momentum, deepening the retailer's connection with the Gen Z community while further strengthening UO's position as a go-to destination for the categories and products defining youth culture.

"Urban Outfitters and Sol de Janeiro share a deep connection to how our customers live and express themselves, where beauty, style, and self-expression are inherently linked," said Marybeth Cahill, Chief Merchandising Officer at Urban Outfitters. "This partnership continues our commitment to putting our customer at the center, offering new ways to explore one of the most beloved brands while connecting it to the broader lifestyle they love at UO."

"Sol de Janeiro has always believed beauty is something you live, through scent, body care, and daily rituals that spark joy, self-expression, and self-celebration," said Jordan Saxemard, Chief Marketing Officer of Sol de Janeiro. "Urban Outfitters is a natural partner for us because it understands the connection between beauty, fashion, and individuality. This launch allows us to connect with our community in a space that feels culturally relevant and true to how they discover, express, and define personal style.

With viral demand and consistent sellouts across hero franchises, Sol de Janeiro has become a category leader defined by both cultural relevance and performance, whose hero Cheirosa Perfume Mists — a category-defining format — have reached one unit sold every second globally.* The partnership comes on the heels of Urban Outfitters' best-selling year for fragrance in 2025.

UO brings Sol de Janeiro to life within its immersive retail experience, where fans can enjoy the brand's signature Brazilian-inspired rituals alongside apparel, accessories, shoes, and home. From morning routines to festival-ready glow, game-day prep to everyday self-care, the collection invites shoppers to layer, mix, and play with the scents, creams, and oils that have made Sol de Janeiro a cult favorite. Full-size favorites and travel-ready sets make it easy to explore, with exclusive offerings like the Hair & Body Mist Discovery Duo and Mini Body Cream Duo arriving early summer.

The Sol de Janeiro collection will be available in select retail stores and online. For more information, please visit www.urbanoutfitters.com.

*Based on 2025 internal global sales data. Cheirosa Perfume Mist data includes sets with Cheirosa 62™ Perfume Mist.

ABOUT URBAN OUTFITTERS

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

About Sol de Janeiro

Sol de Janeiro was founded in 2015 with a singular vision to capture the warmth, spirit, and self-celebration of Brazilian beauty. Inspired by Brazil's belief that beauty is an attitude, not a standard, the brand blends clinically proven formulas with transportive fragrance and sensorial textures to create products that are meant to be experienced, layered, and lived in.

SOURCE Urban Outfitters