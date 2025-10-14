URBAN OUTFITTERS AND TINASHE LAUNCH A DANCE-INSPIRED COLLABORATION DESIGNED TO MOVE WITH YOU

Celebrating style and movement, the 1st Position collection channels Tinashe's dynamic artistry and UO's in-house designs into a versatile drop.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters and multi-platinum-certified singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe have collaborated to launch 1st Position, a dance-inspired exclusive collection that celebrates movement, confidence, and individuality. Designed and curated by Tinashe in partnership with Urban Outfitter's in-house design team, the limited-edition drop translates her lifelong relationship with dance into wearable, expressive pieces that blur the line between studio and street.

Urban Outfitters x Tinashe

For Tinashe, dance has always been more than choreography, it's a language of confidence, creativity and identity. 1st Position captures that energy through elevated, movement-driven silhouettes: wrap layers, ruched details and cropped shrugs designed to move with the body. Designed by Urban Outfitters' in-house label OFU (Out From Under), the collaboration introduces all-new silhouettes that merge the brand's signature comfort and style with Tinashe's movement-driven lens.

With 74% of Gen Z prioritizing clothes that make them feel comfortable and authentically themselves, the collection reflects how Gen Z expresses themselves through motion, whether in a studio, on stage or across their social feeds.

"My biggest muses for this collection are the dancers that I'm always surrounded by in the studio. As a dancer, you get used to wearing bikini tops or cropping sweat pants to make your practice days easier, and I've always admired how people put their personal spin on their "uniform," said Tinashe. "This collaboration with Urban Outfitters allowed me to put some more design and intentionality behind these little 'if you know you know' aspects of a dancer's wardrobe to make this equally fashionable and functional."

Building on their long-standing creative relationship, Tinashe and Urban Outfitters spent over a year developing the 15-piece collection, meticulously crafted to be lived in, moved in, and worn everyday:

Statement pants anchor the lineup, including the No Simulation Drawcord Cinch Pant , Match My Freak Foldover Flare Pant , and Nasty Girl Wide Leg Sweatpant , blurring streetwear with performance-inspired detailing.

, , and , blurring streetwear with performance-inspired detailing. Pieces like the Cross That Line 2-in-1 Sports Bra , Keep Up Ruched Adjustable Tie Top , No Broke Boys Micro Short , Billboard Oversized Jersey Top , Blueprint Asymmetrical Micro Skirt , and 1st Position Wrap Top are designed for layering and movement.

, , , , , and are designed for layering and movement. Cozy and confident essentials, including the Quantum Baby Hoodie , Nashe Ultra Cropped Hoodie , and Uh Huh Mesh Long Short , deliver a relaxed yet elevated take on dancewear staples.

, , and , deliver a relaxed yet elevated take on dancewear staples. The drop is rounded out with a luxe Durag Headwrap Gift Set in satin and velvet, a nod to Tinashe's signature personal style.

The campaign was shot in Grand Academy of Ballet in Encino, Los Angeles, featuring a cast of dancers from Tinashe's creative circle and longtime collaborators. Choreography was led by the legendary Robbie Blue, whose visionary approach helped shape the campaign's fluid, expressive energy.

Urban Outfitters x 1st Position Presented by Tinashe will be available to shop in-store and online Thursday, October 16th, as well as select Urban Outfitters stores. Prices range from $19-79. To learn more about the drop, please visit UrbanOutfitters.com and follow @urbanoutfitters on Instagram and TikTok.

Credits

Creative Director: Franc Fernandez

Photographer: Cozy

Director: Cole Santiago

Choreographer: Robbie Blue

Dancers:

Camryn Bridges

Jalen Rashad

Preslee Tucker

Yevyn Alam

Kenneth Espirituu

Ellie Pascua

Paris Simpson

Danyel Moulton

Monica Douglas

Darrius Leflore

