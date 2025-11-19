URBAN OUTFITTERS IS SHOWING UP EVERYWHERE YOU ARE, MAKING THE HOLIDAYS EASIER, MORE FUN, AND FULL OF MAXED-OUT JOY FROM CHICAGO O'HARE TO NYC

At Chicago O'Hare, travelers can step inside a UO-style lounge designed to make the holiday rush feel easier. From November 19 through December 14 at Terminal 2, the part-igloo, part-sand castle space blends tropical styling and festive maximalism to create a moment of comfort and calm right when people need it most. Guests can unwind, play games, build their dream wishlists in partnership with Canva, and have a chance to win UO swag—all designed to make the busiest season feel a little brighter. Programming will also include surprise guest appearances from Gen Z's favorite creators and community builders. Within the experience at ORD, travelers will be greeted with digital OOH moments from UO.

In New York City, Urban Outfitters and Nike invite fans to jump into the season (literally) with a giant puffer-inspired bounce house celebrating Nike's latest puffer collection, available at UO . The two-day event, open December 5–6 in the hustle of NYC, to insert supersized fun at one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year.

"The holidays come with enough pressure, so our goal is to make things feel easier and spark real moments of joy along the way," said Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. "We're always focused on meeting our community where they are and for the moments that matter most. This season, that meant being a bright spot in the hustle of the holidays, whether that's a pop-up between flights, a bounce house in the middle of the city, or a digital wishlist on Canva."

The campaign's creative backdrop flips the script on holiday norms, creating visual juxtapositions that spark wonder and moments of escapism, with the latest experiences as a physical extension.

From November through January, Urban Outfitters' Giving Season initiative also continues, supporting six of the brand's long-standing nonprofit partners— Altadena Girls , Active Minds , Creatives Want Change , GLSEN , BlackStar Projects , and Asian Arts Initiative —through in-store donations and community engagement.

With its distinct creativity, coveted product assortment, and ongoing commitment to community, Urban Outfitters is redefining what it means to celebrate the holidays: with joy that's accessible, inclusive, and everywhere.

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .

