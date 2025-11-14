Urban Outfitters Launches In-Store Return Program with Rental Platform Nuuly

Urban Outfitters stores now offer faster Nuuly returns, instant account updates, and surprise-and-delight perks

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters and Nuuly announced a new in-store service built for the next-generation shopper. Beginning today, Nuuly subscribers to URBN's leading clothing rental subscription platform can now return their monthly Nuuly totes to all U.S. Urban Outfitters stores. With this program, shoppers can now unlock perks like faster processing, instant updates, and surprise offers. By bringing Nuuly rental returns into the UO ecosystem, the brands are creating a more seamless shopping journey that blends digital ease with in-store discovery, uniquely developed for Gen Z in mind.

Urban Outfitters x Nuuly

Customer Return Process:

Easy Drop-Off: Customers can return Nuuly totes at all UO stores; associates scan the 18-digit UPS tracking number at checkout.





Instant Confirmation: No "Check for Drop Off" needed. Subscribers will get a return confirmation email within minutes with tracking info and a link to their account.





Automated Updates: Upon Drop Off, customers will receive standard emails such as "Return Confirmed," "Your Nuuly is Unlocked," "Unlock Early," "Your Pause is Confirmed," and "Your Subscription is Cancelled."





UO Surprise Offers: To celebrate, shoppers who utilize the UO drop off will receive 15% discount codes for Urban Outfitters in-store and online purchases each time they return their Nuuly through December 24, 2025. The codes are redeemable until December 31, 2025. Additionally, five select UO doors will offer an exclusive Nuuly "Gift with Return" while supplies last.

"Our stores have always been more than just places to shop, they're spaces for discovery, connection, and convenience," said Urban Outfitters President Shea Jensen. "By bringing Nuuly returns into select UO locations, we're making it easier than ever for customers to manage their wardrobes and discover what's next. It's another step in blending our digital and in-store experiences to meet our community where they are."

Nuuly launched in 2019 as a new way to engage with fashion, marrying a robust offering of URBN's own brands, third-party labels, and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces into a custom-built, digital platform for rentals. Since then, the platform has performed exceedingly well, growing its subscribers by 53% this year. Now, with the Urban Outfitters in-store drop off as a key part of Nuuly's returns experience, the stage is set for even more meaningful consumer connections and continued growth.

"We've been excited to see the enthusiasm behind Nuuly and are so pleased to bring this in-store program to life with Urban Outfitters to give our community more return options," said David Hayne, President of Nuuly. "We're always looking for fresh ways to engage our Gen Z consumers and streamline the shopping experience. This partnership is a strong example of what's possible when we come together. "

The in-store return program is available in all U.S. Urban Outfitters locations. To learn more, visit UrbanOutfitters.com or @urbanoutfitters on Instagram.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

About Nuuly

Nuuly is the leading women's clothing rental subscription service with over 380,000 active subscribers and growing. For $98 per month, customers can rent any six items from 500+ brands, including Anthropologie, Free People and Urban Outfitters, as well as 22,000+ curated styles from well-known contemporary brands to up-and-coming designers, premium denim labels, and exclusive vintage pieces. Nuuly is committed to all everyday wear categories with options in sizes 00-40/5X, including a substantial selection of petites and maternity. For more information, visit www.nuuly.com/rent and follow @nuuly on Instagram. Press inquiries should be directed to [email protected].

