URBAN OUTFITTERS CELEBRATES VALENTINE'S DAY WITH "LOVE ME, LOVE ME NOT" SINGLES VINYL RELEASE

The exclusive Valentine's Day Collection of 7" singles celebrates icons and next-gen voices Fleetwood Mac, Clairo, Sixpence None The Richer, sombr, and more

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, Urban Outfitters sets the soundtrack for every kind of love with the release of "Love Me, Love Me Not," a new collection of exclusive 7" vinyl singles. Launching Friday, February 13th, the limited-edition drop reinforces Urban Outfitters' commitment to meaningful, collectible releases with artists that resonate with this generation.

Urban Outfitters Singles Vinyl Release

Inspired by UO's annual Singles Day launched in 2020, "Love Me, Love Me Not" brings together an eclectic mix of legendary artists, contemporary hitmakers, and emerging voices. Spanning eras and genres, the collection pairs beloved classics with rising hits and exclusive re-recordings.

Anchoring the release is Fleetwood Mac's viral live rendition of "Silver Springs," a perennial anthem of complicated love, alongside Sixpence None The Richer's timeless "Kiss Me," newly re-recorded by the band exclusively for UO. The collection includes singles from artists including Clairo, sombr, Zara Larsson, Isabel LaRosa, Geese, Audrey Hobert, Remy Bond, and Wisp, rounding out a collection that captures the excitement, intimacy and magic of love.

"'Love Me, Love Me Not' reflects how our community experiences music – as something emotional, nostalgic, and connected," said Marybeth Cahill, Chief Merchandising Officer at Urban Outfitters. "This collection is a love letter to a generation that celebrates every kind of love, turning favorite songs into keepsakes meant to be collected, gifted, and shared."

As with all Urban Outfitters exclusive vinyl's, each special-edition 7" is pressed with a unique look. Featured artists and titles include:

Fleetwood Mac — Silver Springs (Live) / Go Your Own Way | Translucent Sea Blue Vinyl | $17.98

Clairo — Add Up My Love / Slow Dance | Pink Vinyl | $17.98

sombr — i wish i knew how to quit you / canal street | Baby Pink Vinyl | $17.98

Audrey Hobert — Sue Me / Bowling Alley | Black Vinyl | $17.98

Isabel LaRosa — Pretty Boy / Favorite | Translucent Tan Vinyl | $17.98

Remy Bond — Skin Tight Jeans / Simple Girl | Baby Pink Vinyl | $17.98

Zara Larsson — Crush / Hot & Sexy | Pink Vinyl | $17.98

Sixpence None The Richer — Kiss Me / Perfect Day | Transparent Pink Vinyl | $17.98

Geese — Au Pays Du Cocaine / Cobra | White Vinyl | $17.98

Wisp — All I Need / Yellow | Heart-Shaped Dark Red Vinyl | $24.98

The vinyls will be available exclusively at UrbanOutfitters.com and select retail locations beginning February 13, 2026, with limited quantities available.

To download high-resolution assets, click [ here .]

To listen to Urban Outfitters on Spotify, click here .

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .

SOURCE Urban Outfitters