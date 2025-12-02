Urban Outfitters Recognized on Fast Company's 2025 List of Brands That Matter

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters is honored to be among Fast Company's 2025 list of Brands That Matter , celebrating companies that have created meaningful cultural impact and built authentic emotional connections with their communities.

"This recognition speaks to the incredible work of our teams, who put our customers first every day," said Shea Jensen, President at Urban Outfitters. "As a brand synonymous with youth culture, we aim to connect with our customers in the moments and places that matter most, fueling connection, joy, and core memories. Urban Outfitters is a brand that can be lived and felt, and our work this year brought that philosophy to life in energetic, innovative and thoughtful ways."

Selected for driving emotional resonance, cultural significance, timeliness, clarity and originality, UO delivered brand impact with its customer at the center. Continuously guided by insights from its 10,000+ member Gen Z advisory community, UO has expanded its approach to experiential, storytelling, and collaboration that meet customers exactly where they are and how they want to engage.

This year, the brand invested in creating more relevant, connected experiences across marketing, retail and digital, each delivering surprise-and-delight moments, elevated brand touch points and product discovery, and culturally resonant programming that prioritized Gen Z's evolving needs. Together, these initiatives reinforce the brand's commitment to putting its customers first and innovating alongside them.

