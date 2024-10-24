URBAN OUTFITTERS LAUNCHES "HAPPY LOLIDAYS" CAMPAIGN WITH "UO CAROL"

"The LOLidays campaign is about meeting our audience exactly where they naturally engage, on social—right in the heart of trends, buzz, and can't miss moments," said Cyntia Leo, Head of Brand Marketing at Urban Outfitters. "We're shaking up the holiday season experience by tapping into the pulse of culture and trends, cutting through the noise in a crowded media and retail landscape and delivering exactly what our customers are asking for this season—removing the stress out of the holidays and bringing back the fun, joy, and the classics with the best gifts at the right price—plus, that unbeatable feeling of finding the perfect gift"

Launching with the "UO Carol" on October 24th, the LOLidays world is built with compelling content, playful engagement, discovery and easy-to-navigate gift solutions. Directed by Laurence "Baz" Morais, featuring a catchy buzz-building tune by TikTok sensation Lubalin, and a dance challenge choreographed by Lars Gummer.

"UO Carol" brings together beloved Urban Outfitters pieces, chaotic outtakes, and unexpected twists—blurring the lines between the digital and physical worlds. Leading the Carol is a joyful ensemble of UO collectible characters like Monchichi , Moomin , Kewpie , Calico Critters , and Miffy . Unexpected animated products from fan-favorites like Owala, Gourmand, and Fujifilm also make an appearance. UO staples, including the BDG Mae Printed Piled Fleece Zip-Up Jacket , Out From Under Hoxton Sweatpant , UO Home Big Bow Satin Pillow , and even the iconic UO logo, play starring roles in this fever-dream holiday experience.

LOLidays transforms UO stores and the website into holiday playground, where gift shopping feels less like a chore and more like a good time. Highly curated selections of trending, budget-friendly picks can be found in in the "LOLiday Gift Guides," showcasing culturally relevant, viral products that strike the perfect balance between the unexpected and delightfully quirky. From apparel, tech, and lifestyle items to unique gifts for every budget and interest, shoppers can find everything from "Gifts for your Situationship" to "Gifts that are Mid(priced)" with the same effortless experience both online and in-store.

The guides feature eclectic gifts from favorite holiday brands like UGG, Camp Snap and Owala, alongside UO's in-house labels BDG, Out From Under, and Standard Cloth. Rounding out the holiday collection are top-tier partners such as Fujifilm, Gourmand, Crosley, and Champion, ensuring there's something for everyone.

"We hope our customers will find UO to be a place of discovery—for the most unexpected and standout gifts, for everyone on their list," says Marybeth Mahoney Cahill, Chief Merchandising Officer. "Our customers look to us for that uniquely UO charm and with over 700 gifts under $25, we've curated a collection of the most viral and culturally relevant products. We are excited to welcome customers in!"

The Urban Outfitter's holiday campaign will live in retail locations and online throughout the holiday season. For more information, please visit www.urbanoutfitters.com.

UO Carol Credits:

Creative Agency: 1stAveMachine & Les Enfants

Director: Laurence « Baz » Morais

Creative Director, Music: Lubalin

Sound: Cult Nation

VFX: Arketype

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a global lifestyle brand dedicated to fueling the next generation's individuality through a unique blend of product, creativity, music, and youth culture. Founded in 1970 in a small space across from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Europe, alongside a dynamic digital presence. Empowering bold self-expression, Urban Outfitters leads with its distinctive designs and curated selection of women's, men's, accessories, and home products, and best-in-class brand partnerships. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .

